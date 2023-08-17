USAC National Midgets Return To Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night

The NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship makes its return to Macon Speedway this coming Saturday night, August 19 as part of the huge Central Illinois race weekend. Joining the popular USAC series will be the Red’s Place DIRTcar Modifieds and Hornets.

Macon will likely see a first-time USAC Midget winner unless Donnie Beechler or Brad Kuhn burst out of retirement to return to competition. But the magic eight ball says “Don’t count on it.”

Daum has won with the POWRi Midgets and MOWA Sprint Cars in recent years at Macon and also owns the track’s qualifying record with a time of 10.325 seconds. Thorson is also a winner in the POWRi Midget ranks at Macon, scoring one win in 2016.

Macon winners Leroy Warriner (1959), Jimmy Davies (1960) and Tony Elliott (1992) also came within a hair of becoming multi-time victors. Warriner and Davies grabbed second place in 1959 while Elliott nearly captured the 1991 race before winning the following year.

In POWRi action at Macon during June’s Illinois Midget Week a couple months ago, Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) captured a dramatic victory over McIntosh which brought about its share of dramatic on-track fireworks and a few post-race barbs from the two as they crossed the stripe first and second, respectively. Avedisian, meanwhile, pocketed a solid fourth that same night.

Furthermore, Macon hosted a pair of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car events in the early part of July. Of the drivers on this Saturday’s midget roster, Logan Seavey was the best with a fast-qualifying time on night one and a 5th place finish on night two. Daison Pursley advanced from 12th to 8th while Zach Daum jetted from 18th to 10th.

Seavey leads the USAC standings with Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Bryant Wiedeman, and Jade Avedisian rounding out the top five.

The Red’s Place DIRTcar Modifieds enter the night with Elwin, IL competitor Alan Crowder leading the standings. Crowder has claimed one feature win so far this season but has eight top tens in nine starts. Jeremy Nichols is only two points behind in the championship race, which should be a great one down the stretch. Tim Luttrell is also within striking distance, third in points with three wins. Jeff Graham and Austin Lynn complete the top five in points.

Rounding out Saturday night’s action will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Tristin Quinlan sits atop the standings by just two points over Billy Mason. The Decatur, IL driver has two feature wins while Mason has three. John Bright, Jr. is third, while Colin Reed and Bridget Fulton are fourth and fifth.

Grandstand admission for Saturday night’s event is $25, while kids 11 and under are free. All access pit passes are available for just $10 more.

Macon’s event is all part of a huge weekend of racing that begins Friday night, August 18 at Lincoln Speedway featuring MOWA Sprint Cars, Saturday afternoon, August 19 with USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Saturday night at Macon Speedway with USAC National Midgets, and Sunday afternoon, August 20 with the ARCA Dutch Boy 100 and the Sportsman Nationals at the Illinois State Fair.

Macon Speedway PR