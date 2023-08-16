USAC/CRA Sprint Cars Headline All Open Wheel Racing Program Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

Open wheel racing fans are in for a treat this Saturday night, August 19th, at Perris Auto Speedway. The track known as the “Southern California home of Major League Sprint Car Racing” will host an all-open wheel show headlined by the popular Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars presented by Heimark Distributors Anheuser Busch. Joining them will be the PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprints, and the winged POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars. In addition to the modern-day cars racing on the famous half-mile oval, the Western Racing Association will have a display of beautiful vintage race cars for fans to see as soon as they walk into the facility. Spectator gates for the night of thrilling dirt track racing and clean family fun will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.

Heading the list of entries in the USAC/CRA Series on Saturday will be Brody Roa. 2023 is the first year the veteran has not fielded his own equipment in the best traditional sprint car series west of the Mississippi. Driving for car owners Tom and Christy Dunkel, the Garden Grove, California native has dominated the first 13 races of the year by winning eight times. However, only two of his victories have come in the first five races of the year at Perris. That number should have been three wins, but late in the race on May 27th, he was clobbered by a lapped car and knocked out of competition.

Roa, who became a father for the second time last month, enters Saturday’s race with a commanding 151-point lead over Yucaipa’s Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm. Malcolm has two wins on the year including one at Perris in the Salute to Indy on May 27th. The other two winners at The PAS in 2023 are Ion, California’s Justin Grant, and Matt Mitchell of Yorba Linda.

In a very tight race in The PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars (drivers age 14 – 25), the top five drivers are only separated by 19 points. Kyle Hendricks of Simi Valley heads the list with 283 points. New Cuyama’s Elexa Herrera, who turned 18 last week, is second and is only seven points behind. Apple Valley 14-year-old Cash Culp is a single point behind Herrera. Defending series champion Stevie Rogers of Apple Valley and Brandon Nelson of Arroyo Grande are tied for fourth, 19 points behind the leader.

Despite missing the season-opening race, Ed Schwarz of Santa Fe Springs, California took home the winner’s trophy and took over the Senior Sprint point lead at the last race on July 15th. The talkative driver, who has been racing at Perris for over a decade, heads into Saturday’s show with a 27-point advantage over 2022 champion Dale Gamer of Anaheim. Tustin’s Bob Suchy, Chris Wakim of Simi Valley, and past champion Rick Hendrix of Palmdale round out the top five.

The winged POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars Will be making their 3rd appearance of the year at Perris on Saturday. Defending series champion Brent Sexton of Lakeside captured the victory the first time the SWLS raced at The PAS this year on April 15th. A little over a month later, California Highway Patrol officer Jeff Dyer took the win in the 20-lap feature. Despite the two winners prowess at the track, the series point leader coming into Saturday is Lakeside, California’s Cody Griggs. The personable driver, who was series Rookie of the Year in 2022, brings a 94-point lead over Dyer into Saturday’s race. Sexton is third and is followed by Dyer’s 16-year-old son, Seth “The God of Chaos” Dyer, and Chino’s Pat Kelley.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s thrill-a-lap show are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, it is $25.00. Kids six to twelve get in for just $5.00 and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking.

Advanced tickets for every race at The PAS are available until noon on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

USAC/CRA races from Perris Auto Speedway are not streamed online.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

PAS PR