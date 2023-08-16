Local racing community mourns the passing of asphalt racing champion George Wambold

) Legendary is defined as well-known and famous. At Mahoning Valley Speedway the definition of legendary is George Wambold.

On Monday, August 14, the news of “The Legend” passing away sent waves of grief throughout the local racing community, particularly to those of the eastern Pennsylvania asphalt circuit were Wambold carved out his niche as one of the most revered racers to ever come out of the region of tracks that included Dorney Park Speedway, Mahoning Valley Speedway and Evergreen Raceway.

Wambold died from injuries sustained from an accident while working at his home in Nazareth. He was 84.

In a career that spans six decades, winning had become a way of life for Wambold. He owns the all-time wins record at defunct Dorney Park Speedway with 37, amassing that tally with at least one win in 20 consecutive seasons dating back to 1966.

Wambold also scored three track championships at the Park, coming in 1973, ’84 & ’86.

When the 1/5th mile Dorney Park track ceased operations after the 1986 season, Mahoning Valley swung back into action after sitting dormant since 1977 and Wambold was instrumental in coming to the aid of Ward and Dottie Crozier in resurrecting the paved ¼-mile oval.

It was fitting too, since Wambold had a strong connection to the track, dating back to his teen years of the late 1950s when he would attend events there, at the time a dirt track. Like Dorney Park, Mahoning was just as defining to his career.

When Mahoning took on a blacktop surface in 1970, Wambold quickly became one to the top stars, winning 11 times between 1970 & ’74. In 1971 he would garner his first of two Modified track titles.

From 1977 to 1986 the track sat dormant but when it did become active again starting in 1987 Wambold quickly became a force to be reckoned with. He won four times that year and would win his second track crown in the process.

Over the following years the winning continued and when he finally hung up his helmet after the 1998 season, he scored 27 wins. Between Dorney and Mahoning his total is 67 first place features, fourth on the all-time eastern Pennsylvania Modified winners list, with only Matt Hirschman (86), Brian DeFebo (82) and Eric Beers (77) having more victories in that category.

Despite not racing himself in the past 20 years, the Wambold name remained at the forefront at Mahoning with his sons Brian and Michael, grandkids Tiffany and BJ and Brian’s stepson, Justin Merkel, carrying on the family legacy. All have won races and Brian and Michael are also Mahoning champions.

In 2011 Wambold was inducted into the inaugural class of the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame.

Wambold was always a great racer and supporter of all local racing and played a key part laying the foundation for this region’s asphalt racing we have today.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending.

MVS PR