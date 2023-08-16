Nashville Superspeedway Named Trophy Sponsor for Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair Antique Car Show

Nashville Superspeedway will be the trophy sponsor of the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair antique car show set to start Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. Cars will be displayed in Fiddlers Grove located on the fairgrounds outside of historic downtown Lebanon. The awards presentation will be held at 4 p.m.



“We are truly honored to serve as the trophy sponsor for the celebrated Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair antique car show,” Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci said. “This partnership embodies the rich history and automotive heritage that both Nashville Superspeedway and the antique car show represent. As we come together to celebrate the craftsmanship, passion, and timeless beauty of these remarkable vehicles, we look forward to contributing to the success and enjoyment of this iconic event. This collaboration marks a milestone in our ongoing commitment to engage with our local community and supporting events that bring people together in celebration of shared passions.”



Three places will be awarded in each class, and trophies will be awarded to all national winners.



The Middle Tennessee Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will be assisting with the event.



Nashville Superspeedway is a year-round family friendly destination and proud host of NASCAR’s Ally 400 race weekend. Middle Tennessee’s can’t-miss event of the summer, the race weekend includes the Rackley Roofing 200 Craftsman Truck Series race, the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race and the Ally 400 Cup Series race.



Nashville Superspeedway has been a fixture in the Middle Tennessee community for many years and has developed into a year-round hub for entertainment, a venue for community events and a source of economic activity for the region. The venue hosts a wide range of events which bring together people from all walks of life, while attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and creating jobs and generating revenue for local businesses. Nashville Superspeedway is committed to giving back to the community to support education, health and wellness initiatives that benefit its neighbors in the region.



Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair Antique Car Show Vehicle Classification

Production Stock

1. AACA National Winners

2. Model T & Model A (all)

3. Production and Unrestored to 1954

4. Production to 1955-59

5. Production 1960-67

6. Production 1968-75

7. Production 1976-94

8. Volkswagen, Corvair Stock (all)

9. Corvette 1953-67

10. Corvette 1968-2004

11. Corvette 2005-12

12. Stock Chevy 1955-57

13. Stock Mustang-1964-69

14. Stock Mustang 1970-97

15. Stock Chevelle (all)

16. Stock Camaro 1967-2002

17. Stock Mopar 1962-97

18. Special Interest

19. Rat Rods

20. Motorcycles (all)



Stock and Modified

21. Cars 1995-2004

22. Cars 2005-10

23. Cars 2011-15

24. Cars 2016-19

25. Cars 2020-up

26. Designated Sports Cars to 1997

27. Designated Sports Cars 1998-2001

28. Designated Sports Cars 2002-up



Street Rods

29. Chevy and Ford (all)

30. Other (all)



Modified

31. Modified Cars to 1955

32. Modified Cars 1956-62

33. Modified Cars 1963-67

34. Modified Cars 1968-71

35. Modified Cars 1972-79

36. Modified Cars 1980-97

37. Modified Cars Corvair and VW (all)

38. Modified Chevy 1955

39. Modified Chevy 1956

40. Modified Chevy 1957

41. Modified Chevelle (all)

42. Modified Camaro to 2002

43. Modified Mopar 1962-97

44. Modified Corvette 1953-2005

45. Modified Mustang 1964-2005



Trucks Production and Modified

46. Production to 1975

47. Production 1976-97

48. Production 1998-2004

49. Production 2005-up

50. Modified to 1950

51. Modified 1951-60

52. Modified 1961-67

53. Modified 1968-73

54. Modified 1974-90

55. Modified 1991-2004

56. Modified 2005-up

NSS PR