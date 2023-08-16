Meghan Fuller Carrying On Family Modified Tradition at Stafford

Before moving up to the SK Light division in 2021, Meghan Fuller spent 3 seasons racing in the Street Stock division where she won 10 races and finished second in points twice. After 2 and a half seasons and 47 starts in Stafford’s SK Light division, Fuller was finally able to break through and notch her first SK Light win this past Friday, August 11.

“It definitely felt pretty amazing,” said Fuller. “We’ve had a good car the last two years but we’ve been chasing it all this year. I think this year we felt pretty confident that we were going to get at least one win and hopefully more and it’s pretty amazing to finally get a win under our belt. I have to thank Keith Rocco and the KRR team, they work hard week in and week out for us, my crew, my dad, my brother, Dave, Lisa, and Chris, my sponsors Propane Plus, Interstate Transmission, RaceChoice.com, my cousin Rob from TFR, Metro Door, Casella Waste, PT Watts, Wally and Jason Koza, Darren McCabe, Joe Pinto, Joe Plonski, Renee and Ed, and everyone else who continues to support us including the fans and the track for making everything memorable.”

With her victory, Fuller joins her father Rick and uncle Jeff as modified feature winners at Stafford with the last name Fuller.

“It feels pretty surreal, especially being the first female to win in a modified since Heather [DesRochers] in 2009,” said Fuller. “It really means a lot to me, especially having my Dad by my side every week and to have my Uncle Jeff and my family come out to the track to support me. I think my Dad is still smiling and he keeps on watching that race over and over again on FloRacing and our GoPro.”

Meghan still has a long way to go in order to match her father Rick’s total of 11 modified wins and her uncle Jeff’s 7 modified wins, but she is eager to begin adding to her career modified win total before the 2023 season comes to a close.

“I definitely hope so and I think we could get another win before the season ends,” said Fuller. “Each week we’re learning something new and we’ve been getting better and better all year long, we just haven’t had the best of luck some weeks. Our focus is to keep on doing what we’ve been doing all season long and keep on learning and improving while chasing podium finishes.”

Fuller has already climbed the Stafford ladder going from Street Stock competition to the SK Light division and she would like to continue moving up the ladder in her racing career, but she has one all important goal before she can make that happen.

“I’d like to finish college as I’m starting my senior year in a couple more weeks and then search for some more money and hopefully make a move up in modifieds,” said Fuller. “My dream is to continue racing and go as far as I possibly can. I’m not sure yet just how far that will be but with what I’m doing in college with management and marketing, it will help me to better market myself and hopefully I can take things year by year and continue to move up the modified ladder.”

Fuller's first opportunity to add a second SK Light win to her resume will come this Friday, August 18 as part of the Lincoln Tech Open 80 program. Stafford's SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions will join the Open Modifieds in feature action.

