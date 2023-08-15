“The Night Before the Glen” Rod Spalding Classic This Saturday for Race of Champions Modified Series at Chemung Speedrome

The annual Race of Champions “Night before the Glen”, Rod Spalding Classic 75 for the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series is this coming Saturday at the Chemung (N.Y) Speedrome. Joining the Modifieds at Chemung will be the Race of Champions FOAR Score Dash Series and the Race of Champions Late Model Series.

Austin Beers of Northampton, Pa., won the Series first event at Chemung back in May. It was his first Race of Champions Series victory.

“I’m looing forward to getting back there,” stated Beers, who won at Chemung in May. “We’ve got a good setup for Chemung and it’s a technical track, so it helps make you sharp. I’m looking forward to being there in front of a big crowd.”

The Modified Series will compete in the Rod Spalding Classic honor of the late and great driver, whose injuries spurred the development of the Spalding Foundation for Injured Drivers, headed by Betty Sherwood.

Defending Series champion, Austin Beers of Northampton, Pa., is looking forward to the race.

“Chemung is a technical track and last year during this race, we got to second,” stated Beers. “With a good draw, a little bit of luck I know we can be there to challenge for the win. I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we can get to victory lane.”

The Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series will continue their championship battle at Chemung as the defending Series champion Nick Robinson of Elmira, N.Y., currently leads the standings by just six (6) over Trisha Connolly of Palmerton, Pennsylvania.

The Race of Champions Late Model Series will also join the racing program for the event.

The Spalding Foundation for Injured Drivers will also be recognized as part of the tradition of this night. There will be a fundraising part of the night (driver’s will walk through the grandstands with their helmets) to collect donations. The Spalding Foundation has played a role in every “Rod Spalding Classic” at Chemung Speedrome.

What: “The Night before the Glen” - Rod Spalding Classic 75 (Race of Champions Modified Series), Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series (25-laps); Race of Champions Late Model Series

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023, Fan Gates 4:00pm; Racing at 6:30pm

Where: Chemung Speedrome

Tickets: $27 – General Admission; $25 Seniors (65 years and older) and Military; $15 Children (ages 6 to 11); Children 5 and under FREE

Directions: The track is located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Road, Chemung, NY 14825, Exit 59 off of Interstate 86 (12 miles East of Elmira, N.Y., 45 miles West of Binghamton, N.Y., and 45 miles South East of Watkins Glen, N.Y.)

More Information: www.chemungspeedome.net (Track Phone: 607.529.9998) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR