Late Afternoon Rainstorms Cause Grandview Speedway to Postpone Forrest Rogers Memorial to August 19

On what looked to be a sunny day with a possibility of a passing thunderstorm, the passing storms arrived at the worst possible time, forcing the postponement of the scheduled Forrest Rogers Memorial for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

With the track prep crew on track and preparing for the evenings program, the skies opened with a significant amount of rain falling in a short period of time, leaving management with the unfortunate choice of postponing the evenings events to next Saturday, August 19. There was also consideration given to the fact that there was still the chance of more storms during the later part of the evening, which would have made getting everything done a long shot after a late start to the program from the late afternoon storms.

Grandview Speedway will now be presenting a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds running in the 53rd annual 50-lap Forrest Rogers Memorial paying a cool $10,000 to win, plus the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, and a fireworks show sponsored by Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant of Boyertown, Pa. starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, August 19 will include qualifying events for both divisions leading into the 50-lap T.P. Trailer Modified championship feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature.

The Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars that were scheduled for August 19 have been removed from the schedule to make way for the Forrest Rogers Memorial event. They will return on Friday, September 1.

Adult grandstand admission is $30, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be making their annual visit, joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman on Paul Wright Roofing Night Saturday, August 26 starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, August 19 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps $10,000 to win, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, plus FIREWORKS & TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Sat. August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm – PAUL WRIGHT ROOFING NIGHT

Fri. September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Sat. September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Fri. September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

