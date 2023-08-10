Drive your vehicle on the famous Monster Mile with Laps For Charity event Saturday, Sept. 30 at Dover Motor Speedway

Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter is offering a rare opportunity for Monster Mile fans to drive their personal vehicle on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval.

Dover Motor Speedway’s latest Laps For Charity event is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where fans can drive multiple circuits around the high-banked, one-mile oval that has tested America’s best drivers every year since 1969.

Two driving packages are available for Laps For Charity participants:

REGULAR SESSION (1-3 p.m.): For $50 per vehicle , participants will take five laps around the track behind a Dover track vehicle.

VIP SESSION (10 a.m.-Noon): For $100 per vehicle, participants can take eight laps around the track individually behind a Dover track vehicle.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register their vehicles at www.speedwaycharities.org/ events/dover/laps-for-charity/ registration/. Walk-up registrants are permitted but first-priority access to the track will be given to early registrants. Directions, track access points and more details will be shared with participants prior to the event.

"There’s no better way to appreciate what NASCAR’s top competitors face at Dover each year than to drive on the Monster Mile,” said Gary Camp, SCC-Dover’s executive director and Dover Motor Speedway’s vice president for marketing and communications. “We are excited to host families and car enthusiasts for this opportunity."

Exclusive track access can be granted for car clubs interested in attending the event and driving the track as a group. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details.

In addition to the driving packages, the following add-on opportunities and features will be available on Saturday, Sept. 30.

PACE CAR PASSENGER ($25 per person): Sit shotgun in Dover’s Ford Mustang Mach-1 pace car as it turns five laps around the Monster Mile.

PHOTO AT THE MONSTER MONUMENT ($25 per vehicle): Take a photograph to remember with your vehicle in front of the famous 46-foot tall Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally. Photos will be available to download on the SCC-Dover website following the event.

TRACK TREASURES TRAILER (Prices vary by item): Mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing and advertising banners will be available for purchase near the Monster Monument.

SCC-Dover’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations with a concentration on assisting Delaware children.

Dover Motor Speedway’s ownership group, Speedway Motorsports, established the first Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) chapter in 1982. Since then, SCC chapters across the United States have raised more than $65 million in grants for organizations that assist children.

For more information on the Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, or to donate, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

DMS PR