Lucha Libre Wrestling, Armadillo Racing Highlight Lone Star Sideshows for Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400

The NASCAR Playoffs will provide the high-speed drama for the Sept. 23-24 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 doubleheader while high-flying Mexican wrestlers, swift armadillos and a Ricky Bobby impersonator will handle the pure entertainment aspects at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Lone Star Sideshows will give fans a variety of entertainment throughout the day prior to the green flag for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 23, and again leading up to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, Sept. 24. Both playoff races begin at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The weekend off-track entertainment will take place in the Texas Motor Speedway Fan Zone, which stretches from entrance gates 3-6, and is free to all fans attending that day’s racing activities. The Fan Zone opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Taking center stage – um, ring – in the Lone Star Sideshows will be Lucha Libre, a colorful form of freestyle wrestling that is one of the most popular sports in Mexico. The professional male and female wrestlers traditionally wear exotic masks and have striking names such as Blue Demon Jr., Mascara Purpura, El Brillante and Silver Tiger. The thrilling shows are highlighted by rapid sequences of holds and maneuvers as well as their ever-popular, high-flying moves. The matches last about 30 minutes and will be followed by a 10-minute meet-and-greet photo session available to fans.

The armadillo may be the state small mammal of Texas, but these armored critters also are an entertaining sight to see going green to checkered against each other. Handlers will help guide them to the checkered while the fans will get behind their favorite during a number of races over the two days. There will also be photo opportunities with the participants.

It’s all hands on deck for the aquatic spectacular known as the WOW Water Circus.

Showcased in a 35,000-gallon water stage, the circus features high-speed jet ski aerial acts, aquatic mermaid aerialists, amphibious acrobats, jugglers and a pirate clown.

Keeping the beat both on the Fan Zone and the pre-race stage during driver introductions Saturday and Sunday will be the Industrial Rhythm drumline. The New York City/Los Angeles-based dance and percussion group delivers over-the-top excitement with their original high-energy music and choreography.

For those interested in more clowning around, get ready for a visit by Ricky Bobby, the fictitious NASCAR driver in “Talladega Nights – The Legend of Ricky Bobby” that was played by Will Ferrell.

Ricky Bobby, played by impersonator David Babcock, will be shaking and baking throughout the weekend in his Wonder Bread firesuit and matching helmet. He will be wandering around the Fan Zone and available for photos, autographs or just some plain, old fun.

Please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com closer to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 weekend for a full schedule of events and performance times.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

