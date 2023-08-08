Sports and Entertainment Icons Michael Buffer and Joey Chestnut Will Make Special Appearances at Bass Pro Shops Night Race

A pair of icons in sports and entertainment – Michael Buffer and Joey Chestnut – will make special appearances at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Saturday, Sept. 16 at revered Bristol Motor Speedway, it was announced today by race officials.



Legendary ring announcer Buffer, who rose to prominence with the trademarked catchphrase ‘LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLE ®,’ will once again take over the mic during Bristol’s tradition-rich driver introductions. Buffer will introduce each of the NASCAR Cup Series stars while the driver’s choice in music plays in the background. Buffer’s intros will lead the elevated pre-race ceremonies right up to the green flag for the NASCAR Round of 16 Playoff race. Buffer will culminate his efforts with his signature throwdown mantra followed by his epic phrase, “This is Bristol!” as only he can deliver. At that moment, everyone in the stadium will receive guaranteed chills and goosebumps as they prepare for an incredible night of racing. This is the ninth time that Buffer has served in this role during Bristol’s pre-race ceremonies.



Competitive eating superstar Chestnut, who is a 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion, including this past summer’s event at Coney Island in Brooklyn, will visit Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time in a guest-dignitary role. During his daylong visit on Saturday, Chestnut will make a variety of suite appearances and also visit with Trackside Live hosts Kenny Wallace and John Roberts on the Food City Fan Zone Stage where he will participate in a Wing Eating contest. Chestnut also will make a special appearance on the main stage during pre-race ceremonies. Chestnut, who was born in Kentucky but grew up in California, has downed 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes and his record for hot dogs is 76 in 10 minutes, set in 2021. One of Chestnut’s most viral moments took place in the 2022 Nathan’s competition when he paused his eating to subdue an enraged fan by putting him into a chokehold after he charged the stage.



In addition to these powerhouse celebrity appearances, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend features three nights of electrifying NASCAR Playoff action under the lights including Saturday night’s Cup Playoff race, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). The weekend also includes the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Bristol’s high banks in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m., USA Network and PRN Radio). The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will get the fun started on Thursday night, Sept. 14, with the running of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (9 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio). The ARCA Menards Series will open Thursday’s racing to make it a doubleheader night with the Bush’s Beans 200 (6 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio).



Off the track there’s tons to do during your Bristol visit with lots of activities available in the BMS Fan Zone and BMS Fan Midway. Kenny Wallace and John Roberts will host Trackside Live at the Food City Fan Zone Stage on Saturday at 4 p.m. where drivers and other newsmakers will be interviewed. Country music band Midland will perform the pre-race concert Saturday at 5:30 p.m. to get the fans revved up for the traditional driver introductions, where each driver enters the stadium to a favorite song or music. There will be post-race entertainment on the Food City Fan Zone Stage on both Thursday and Friday, as DJ Sterl the Pearl will host the world-famous Foam Party after the Thursday night double-header, and country music singer Tim Dugger will perform after Friday night’s Food City 300.



To purchase tickets, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR