Donate at the 18th annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort on Monday, Sept. 11

Dover Motor Speedway and Bally’s Dover Casino Resort will pay tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with the annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive on Monday, Sept. 11 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).



This marks the 18th consecutive year that Dover Motor Speedway and the Blood Bank of Delmarva have partnered together for this event, dating to 2006.

The blood drive will take place in the Diamond Rooms on the fourth floor of Bally’s Dover Casino Resort. Parking will be available in hotel and casino lots. Donors should use the hotel entrance, follow signage to the atrium, then take the elevator to the fourth floor, where the Diamond Rooms are located to the left.

In appreciation to those who donate, regular drawings will take place to award tickets for next year’s A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, an annual 200-lap event featuring some of America’s top up-and-coming drivers.

Blood from volunteer donors is needed every two seconds to help meet the daily transfusion needs of cancer and surgery patients, accident and burn victims, newborns and mothers delivering babies, AIDS and sickle cell anemia patients, and many more.

Per America’s Blood Centers, 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate (204.9 million people) but only 3 percent of Americans do so each year.

Call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or visit delmarvablood.org to book an appointment. Remember to only schedule an appointment if you are feeling healthy and are fever free.

DMS PR