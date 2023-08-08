Shoemaker Announces Largest Local Payout In Speedway History

Back To School Night with Kids Ride In Race Cars on Saturday August, 12th is already lined up to be a fun night at Mobile International Speedway. In addition to a normal race night, Promoter Eddie Shoemaker has called for all cars to single car qualify, guaranteeing a couple of new track records. Now Shoemaker is announcing the biggest Payday for Local Divisions in the history of the Speedway!

Not only will the winners take home big money, Bonus Bucks will be paid to the top 5 finishers in each division above!

The Winners purse for each Division, Pro Late Models-$3,000, Sportsman-$2,000, Trucks-$1,500, Pure Stocks-$1,000 and Crown Stocks-$500. See attached MIS Payout for each division top 5 payout.

The increased payouts are made possible because of Mon Louis Island Marine Construction, Johnny’s RV and Davis Industrial Services.

The Speedway is having a Back To School Blowout Saturday Night, Kids 11 and under get in the grandstands for free, Kids Ride In Race Cars, Six Divisions, Track Records and a Record Payout! Plus Aarons Rent To Own and Direct Insurance are giving away 100 sets of Kids Sunglasses, 50 free backpacks and a $200 gift card!

The Speedway has an open practice scheduled for Thursday August 10th from 5-9. Admission is $10 per person. The Speedway encourages everyone who will run new tires on August 12th to get tires in advance at practice. The grandstands will not be open for practice.

Ticket prices for Saturday night August 12th: Grandstand Ticket prices for Adults-$15, Kids 11 and under FREE, Senior-$12, Military-$12, Coast Guard Half Price, Student 12-17 $12. Pit Pass- All pit passes $30. Pits Open at 1:00, Grandstands open at 5:30 and Racing begins at 8:00. MIS does not currently have the ability to take Credit Cards please bring cash or there will be ATMs available.

MIS PR