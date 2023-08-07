Zane Zeiner Triumphant in Billy Whittaker Ford “F-50” 50-Lap $5,000-To-Win Race This Past Friday Night at Spencer Speedway for Race of Champions Modified Series

Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., scored his first win of the 2023 Race of Champions Modified Series season this past Friday night at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, New York. The win was in the Billy Whittaker Ford “F-50” 50-lap $5,000-to-win Race of Champions Modified Series event, which kicked off a stretch of exciting and traditional Modified Series races heading into the season ending events.

Zeiner redrew the pole and swapped the lead with Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., before wrestling the lead away for good and sprinting to the victory.

“We had a good car all night here and we’ve been working hard at it,” stated Zeiner. “The competition in this Series his incredible and some things just went our way with cars being taken out early and the way the race played out. I’m proud of everyone involved with us and thankful for all of their help. This is a big victory for us, it’s just great to win here at Spencer and get a good jump on being tuned up for the Maynard Troyer Classic in a few weeks.”

Tommy Catalano wound up second with Timmy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., finishing third.

Jack Ely of Wall, N.J., raced to a fourth place finish with Austin Kochenash of Daniesville, Pa., rounding out the top-five.

Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., Ron Silk of Norwalk, Conn., and Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., won the qualifying races. Leaty earned the fastest qualifying lap in green-white-checker qualifying.

Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., scored the Race of Champions Super Stock Series victory for the second consecutive race. Mancuso utilized a front row starting spot to grab the lead and held off Jacob Christman of Walnutport, Pa., for the victory.

Mancuso and Christman were followed to the line by Tommy Barron of Ontario, N.Y., Matt Druar of Clarence, N.Y., and Jacob Gustafson of Webster, N.Y.

Mancuso and Barron split the qualifying races, while Mancuso posted the fastest overall time.

Andrew Cook of West Henrietta, N.Y., won a wild Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series event. In the feature Cook held off Alyssa Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., and Jenna Dietz of Holland, N.Y.

Russ Bulger, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., won the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series feature, while Ashley Schoonmaker of Williamson, N.Y., continued her domination in the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Six cylinder division.

Detailed for Kid’s Night can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/ schedules/event/462486

The next races for the Race of Champions Modified family of Series is this Saturday night at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex with the running the 34th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110 for the Race of Champions Modified Series.

