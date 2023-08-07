Grandview Speedway Presents $10,000 to Win Forrest Rogers Memorial for Modifieds Plus Sportsman and Fireworks This Saturday Night

Following another action packed race program last Saturday night, the action will be even more intense this week as Grandview Speedway presents the 53rd running of the Forrest Rogers Memorial.

Since 1971, Grandview Speedway management has been paying tribute to Forrest Rogers, the man who had the dream of building his own racetrack, then with the help of his son Bruce and the rest of the family, made the dream come true in building and operating the racetrack on the hill in Bechtelsville, Pa. known to all as Grandview Speedway.

This Saturday, August 12, will feature the much anticipated 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds who will be racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win. This race program will also include the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

In addition to the great racing action on August 12, Spunktown Tavern of Boyertown, Pa. will be sponsoring a fireworks show to join in the Forrest Rogers Memorial and anniversary weekend celebration!

Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant is located at 699 Englesville Road in Boyertown, Pa. and is open Tuesday thru Sunday from 11 am until Midnight. They are a family friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar where you can go to watch a game or catch up on what is going on in the Boyertown community.

Saturday night will also feature the fifth Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing.

Adult grandstand admission is $30, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Saturday’s program will be the final in a series of race events recorded and produced by ATVN-TV. The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be recording the race events this Saturday, with the race event broadcast to be shown on a tape-delayed basis. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday night at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8 /608 HD in Delaware County. Additional air dates and times of the races can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The chase for the T.P. Trailer Modified championship at Grandview Speedway continues to be close. Point leader Brett Kressley scored an eighth place finish on Saturday night, however gained a few more points on second place point man Craig Von Dohren who posted a ninth place feature run. The difference between the two is just 43 points, or about four to five finishing positions in a feature event.

Jeff Strunk continues to ride third in points following a sixth place effort last Saturday, while Doug Manmiller holds down fourth in points following his fifth place feature outing. Jared Umbenhauer scored a seventh place feature finish, and remains fifth in the track’s standings.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Brett Kressley – 3815, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 3772, 3. Jeff Strunk – 3647, 4. Doug Manmiller – 3297, 5. Jared Umbenhauer – 3081, 6. Ryan Grim – 2955, 7. Ryan Watt – 2952, 8. Mike Lisowski – 2751, 9. Eddie Strada – 2732, 10. Tim Buckwalter – 2712.

Logan Watt scored a seventh place feature run last Saturday to maintain his number one spot in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman point standings. Brian Hirthler finished in ninth position, allowing Watt to add a few more points to his advantage over Hirthler, which now stands at 428 points.

Kyle Smith completed yet another charge from deep in the starting lineup (17th), to score a solid fourth place finish and hold down the third position in points. Cody Manmiller missed out on a top ten finish but still holds down the fourth point position, while Addison Meitzler was in contention for the win last Saturday, ending up a strong third in the feature to move into fifth place in the point’s race.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 3528, 2. Brian Hirthler – 3100, 3. Kyle Smith – 2984, 4. Cody Manmiller – 2729, 5. Addison Meitzler – 2714, 6. Brett Gilmore – 2575, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 2536, 8. Logan Bauman – 2404, 9. Ryan Graver – 2336, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 2296.

The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be making their annual visit on Saturday, August 26 joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman for a huge night of racing action.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps $10,000 to win, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, FIREWORKS & TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Sat. August 19 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm – (Forrest Rogers Rain date)

Sat. August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm

