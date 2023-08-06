FireKeepers Casino Extends NASCAR Cup Series Race Entitlement with Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway announced today a new multi-year race entitlement extension with FireKeepers Casino for the tracks' NASCAR Cup Series race, expanding on a relationship that began in 2016.

“It’s truly an honor to continue our partnership with an iconic company like FireKeepers Casino,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler. “We share the same core values as them: providing great entertainment, making memories with family and friends, and always raising the stakes. We’re excited to partner with them and continue to create excellent events for all our race fans.”

FireKeepers, which opened its doors on August 5, 2009, has consistently delivered an award-winning service and matched it with a sparkling resort destination, ranked among the best regional casinos in the country. It’s the only Michigan casino with Four Diamond ratings for its two-tower, 443 hotel rooms and Nibi, its signature restaurant. FireKeepers features over 2,900 slot machines, over 60 table games, a popular live poker room, a tasty array of restaurants and a 2100 seat Event Center for premier concerts and shows.

“The partnership between FireKeepers and Michigan International Speedway is valuable in so many ways. Our VIP’s love the special access they receive, while huge crowds from throughout the region travel in and interact with our valuable brand,” stated Frank Tecumseh, Chief Executive Officer at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. “The racing drama and fantastic finishes at M.I.S. have everyone on their feet and that’s the type of wining experience we deliver at FireKeepers.”

This year’s edition of the FireKeepers Casino 400 will serve as a pivotal race as it’s one of the last chances to win and earn a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. Michigan native Brad Keselowski will look to secure his first ever Cup Series win in the Irish Hills during the race weekend. Kevin Harvick remains without a win during NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season but knows all about winning at M.I.S. with six career wins at the track.

MIS PR