Quick Results for Grandview Speedway - August 5, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds running in the 53rd annual 50-lap Forrest Rogers Memorial paying a cool $10,000 to win, plus the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, and a fireworks display sponsored by Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant of Boyertown, Pa. starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, August 12 will include qualifying events for both divisions leading into the 50-lap T.P. Trailer Modified championship feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature.

Adult grandstand admission is $30, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The Forrest Rogers Memorial, paying $10,000 to the winner, has been run each season since 1971 to honor the track’s founder, as well as celebrating Grandview Speedway’s anniversary, on the weekend of the track’s first race in 1963.

The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be making their annual visit, joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman on Saturday, August 26 starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): MIKE GULAR, Ryan Watt, Ryan Grim, Eddie Strada, Doug Manmiller, Jeff Strunk, Jared Umbenhauer, Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Kevin Hirthler, Mike Lisowski, Eric Kormann, Justin Grim, Jimmy Leiby, Lex Shive, Chris Esposito, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Bobby Trapper Jr., John Willman, Louden Reimert, Ray Swinehart, Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Beltz, Darrin Schuler, Jesse Leiby, Ron Haring Jr., Joe Funk, Nate Brinker

DID NOT QUALIFY: Eric Biehn, Carroll Hine III, Mark Malcolm, Craig Whitmoyer, Chris Gambler, Mark Kratz

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRAD GRIM, Nathan Horn, Addison Meitzler, Kyle Smith, Kenny Bock, Mike Schneck Jr., Logan Watt, Joey Vaccaro, Brian Hirthler, Parker Guldin, TJ Maybrerry, Michael Burrows, Cody Manmiller, Decker Swinehart, Dylan Swinehart, Logan Bauman, Jesse Hirthler, Ryan Graver, Nathan Mohr, Adrianna Delliponti, Ronnie Solomon, Molly Struss, Steve Young, Kyle Hartzell, Zane Roth, Mark Gaugler, Brett Gilmore

DID NOT QUALIFY: Mark Mohr, Tyler James, Zach Steffey, Brandon Banos, Colton Perry, Nick Faust, Monte Pool, Bastian Miller, Tom Miller Jr.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, plus FIREWORKS & TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Sat. August 19 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm – (Forrest Rogers Rain date)

Sat. August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm

