Macon IL Speedway Saturday August 5 Event Postponed Due To Rain

Heavy morning rains with more forecasted for the afternoon forced the cancellation of the August 5th Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Fan Giveback at Macon Speedway. The event will now be held in conjunction with Decatur Building Trades night on Saturday, August 26.

In upwards of $15,000 will be given out at the Bennett Memorial event. Over $10,000 has been added to the six feature races, while an additional $3,500 will be given out to a couple of the lucky lap sponsors of the Pro Late Model and Modified feature events.

The next event for Macon Speedway will be Saturday, August 12, featuring the Throwback Sprint Cars. Joining the sprints will be the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Mods, DIRTcar Street Stocks, KidModz, HART Non-Wing Micros, and the High School Racing Association.

For more information on Macon Speedway’s upcoming events, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR