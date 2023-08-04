Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. to participate in Vintage Indy exhibit at World Wide Technology Raceway’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500; Swede Savage’s No. 40 STP Eagle to debut on track August 26

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. will join the Vintage Indy (www.vintageindyregistry.com) exhibit at World Wide Technology Raceway’s annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend on August 26-27. Unser, who has 34 career Indy Car wins, will drive a vintage Indianapolis 500 pace car during the on-track Vintage Indy exhibition runs on Saturday and Sunday and will greet fans in the display area on the midway outside Turn 4.

The recently completed replica of Swede Savage’s No. 40 STP Eagle Indy Car will debut on August 26, which would have been his 77th birthday. The Savage tribute car is based on (1972) All American Racers Eagle chassis No. 7229 and is owned by Ted and Ann Marie Woerner of Carmel, Indiana. The bright red Eagle was constructed by Rick Duman’s Turn 4 Restorations in Brownsburg, Indiana, and is a faithful replica of Savage’s 1973 Indianapolis 500 entry.

Vintage Indy at WWTR is one of the largest assemblies of vintage Indy Cars outside of the Indianapolis 500. Vintage Indy provides the unique opportunity to see the colorful history of the sport through the Vintage Indy Registry’s membership roster. Twenty-four Vintage Indy entries are expected. The cars not only will be on display on the midway, they also will make exhibition laps on the track on Saturday and Sunday. Fans young and old will view the progression of the earliest Indy Cars – front-engined racers with narrow tires and riding mechanics – to single-occupant cars to the rear-engine revolution through to the aerodynamic innovations of the 1970s and 1980s. While we all agree today’s INDYCARS certainly are thrilling, there’s nothing like experiencing the gleaming, screaming flashes of motorsports history from your – or your parents’ – childhood.

The annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. The August 26-27 race weekend includes INDY NXT and USAC Silver Crown Series racing, as well as Vintage Indy exhibition runs and displays.

For INDYCAR tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

Saturday, August 26

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

8:55 a.m. – INDY NXT practice.

10 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice.

11:45 a.m. – INDY NXT qualifying.

1 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

2:35 p.m. – INDY NXT OUTFRONT Showdown race.

4 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group A highline practice.

4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group B highline practice.

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice (all cars, 60 minutes).

7:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Sunday, August 27

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

9 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

10:15 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver autograph session.

12 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series pre-race ceremonies.

12:15 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 (80 laps, 100 miles, 60 minutes).

1:55 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline driver introductions.

2:19 p.m. – Invocation and national anthem.

2:22 p.m. – Command for drivers to cars.

2:35 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (260 laps, 325 miles).

5:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Schedule subject to change.

WWTR PR