NASCAR Modified and Sportsman Show This Saturday, Forrest Rogers Memeorial 50 Lap $10,000 to Win Championship August 12 at Grandview Speedway

The stars and cars of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series are set for another action-packed program this Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

The show this Saturday August 5 will be a two-division program featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm. Qualifying events will be run for both classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature race.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening gets the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The weekend racing action will actually begin on Friday, August 4, as an Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Xcel 600 Modifieds. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

The drivers in both the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman are hitting crunch time as far as the chase for the championships are concerned. Drivers racing at Grandview Speedway are chasing not only the Grandview track title and point fund money, but the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National, Regional, State, and Track championships as well.

In T.P. Trailer Modified action this season so far, Jeff Strunk scored his first Saturday night T.P. Trailer Modified win of the season last week to go along with a Thunder on the Hill Series victory giving him two on the year. Mike Gular is the leading feature winner with three checkered flags. Point leader Brett Kressley and Doug Manmiller have won two features each so far this season, as the only other repeat winners. Other feature winners this season include Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, Craig Von Dohren, and Jared Umbenhauer, all capturing one win each.

Drivers who have reached the winner’s circle this year in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action include current point leader Logan Watt, who became the first driver to win two times this season in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action. Ryan Graver, Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, Kyle Smith, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, Ronnie Solomon, Mike Schneck Jr., Addison Meitzler, and last week’s winner Dylan Swinehart have all been to victory lane once this season.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen in each class will be in action in this Saturday night’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series race program.

The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be returning to Grandview Speedway to record the race events this Saturday for the fifth of six selected Saturday night programs, with the race event broadcast to be shown on a tape-delayed basis. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday night at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8 /608 HD in Delaware County. Additional air dates and times of the races can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

Grandview Speedway will be remembering the speedway’s founder with the 53rd annual running of the Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds on Saturday, August 12 starting at 7:30 pm.

The 50-lap mid-summer championship race will reward a cool $10,000 to the winner of this prestigious event. Not only will the event honor the track’s founder, but it will also be Grandview Speedway’s anniversary, celebrating the weekend of the track’s first race in 1963.

In addition to the great racing action on August 12, Spunktown Tavern of Boyertown, Pa. will be sponsoring a fireworks show to join in the Forrest Rogers Memorial and anniversary weekend celebration!

Current T.P. Trailer Modified point leader Brett Kressley is the defending winner of this event and was victorious in two of the last three years. He will be looking for two in a row to help maintain his point lead over eight-time Forrest Rogers Memorial winner Craig Von Dohren who sits just 28 points behind the leader in second place in the standings.

For the Forrest Rogers Memorial adult grandstand admission is $30, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, August 4 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm.

Saturday, August 5 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Sat. August 19 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm – (Forrest Rogers Rain date)

Sat. August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR