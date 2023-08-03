Darlington Raceway brings back NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade, Sept. 1

Back by popular demand, Darlington Raceway announced today that the NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade will return after a three-year hiatus for the Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend.

The parade will be held Friday, Sept. 1, with the route beginning at Florence-Darlington Technical College and ending at The Track Too Tough to Tame. Beginning at 4 p.m., fans are invited to the Florence-Darlington Technical College staging area, where they can take photos with their favorite haulers while enjoying music and food from local vendors.

The parade was a long-standing Darlington Raceway tradition until the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the parade in 2020.

“It’s terrific that we can bring back this incredible experience for our fans,” said Kerry Tharp Darlington Raceway President. “We are grateful for Florence-Darlington Technical College, President, Dr. Jermaine Ford, and the administrative staff for their help with bringing back this great tradition, which is a fitting way to say thank you for all of the fan support we receive each year.”

The haulers will depart Florence-Darlington Technical College at 6:00 p.m. and make their way to historic Darlington Raceway where they will load into the NASCAR Cup Series Garage.

To download the NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade map and directions, click here.

Racing action begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. Then at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin in style with the Cook Out Southern 500, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

Darlington Raceway PR