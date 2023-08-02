World Wide Technology Raceway invites all Corvette owners and clubs to participate in Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, is inviting Corvette owners and clubs to participate in its Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend.

WWTR’s Speed & Style Car Show will take place on Saturday, August 26. The show is open to supercars, muscle cars, and sports cars and includes a special invitation to Corvette owners. On Sunday, August 27, the ‘vettes will take center stage in a special area, the Corvette Corral.

The Chevrolet Corvette – dubbed America’s sports car -- was manufactured in St. Louis from 1953 to 1981.

Corvettes and drivers will receive complimentary admission, but must register online before the race weekend. Discounted passenger tickets are available for $25. Link for Saturday registration: https://app.eventconnect.io/ events/26639/registration- type/create?nav=hidden. Link for Sunday registration: https://app.eventconnect.io/ events/26509/registration- type/create?nav=hidden.

For additional information on the Corvette Corral and Speed and Style Car show, please contact Emma Kerkhover at [email protected] or 618-215-8888 ext. 120.

Saturday, August 26 -- Speed & Style Car Show (open to super cars, muscle cars, Corvettes, and sports cars)

7 a.m. – Cars may begin arriving at 7 a.m. (Please arrive no later than 12 p.m.)

2:35 p.m. – Start of INDY NXT OUTFRONT Showdown race.

3 p.m. -- We ask all participants to stay until 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 27 -- Corvette Corral (open to all years and generations of Corvettes)

7 a.m. – Cars may begin arriving at 7 a.m. (Please arrive no later than 11 a.m.)

2:35 p.m. – Start of Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race.

3 p.m. -- We ask all participants to stay until 3 p.m.

The annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. The August 26-27 race weekend includes INDY NXT and USAC Silver Crown Series racing, as well as Vintage Indy exhibition runs and displays.

For INDYCAR tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

WWTR PR