Party With Pardi at the Pardi Batch Spirits BBQ Showdown Presented by Pit Boss Competition During Nascar Playoffs Weekend

Texas Motor Speedway and country singer/songwriter Jon Pardi’s Pardi Batch Spirits have joined forces to bring the intense competition and smoky burnouts the speedway is known for to the GEICO Infield Campground for the Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.

In addition to title sponsorship of the Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills, Pardi Batch Spirits has also been named the Official Whiskey of Texas Motor Speedway.

The Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills will be sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association. Contestants will compete in three categories – brisket, pork spare ribs and half chicken – with cooking beginning Sept. 22 and judging taking place Sept. 23 at noon (chicken), 1:30 p.m. (spare ribs) and 3 p.m. (brisket).

A $5,000 total payout will go to the top 10 finishers in each BBQ category. The top-five awards will be announced and presented during the pre-race activities for the Sept. 24 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills is sanctioned by International Barbeque Cookers Association contest rules apply and full contest rules are available at www.ibcabbq.org/organization- documents.

The $500 participant package includes a 40’x40’ infield RV spot and BBQ pit area for the weekend, two infield weekend wristbands and a tow vehicle pass.

“Jon Pardi and Pardi Batch Spirits Bourbon & Whiskey are committed to Texas and we are proud to partner with Texas Motor Speedway” said Heath Lollar, National Sales Director of Pardi Batch Spirits.

Jon Pardi is an American country music singer and songwriter. Signed to Capitol Nashville, he has released four studio albums: Write You a Song (2014), California Sunrise (2016), Heartache Medication (2019), and Mr. Saturday Night (2022). Pardi has also charted fourteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, of which five have hit number one on the latter: "Head Over Boots", "Dirt on My Boots", "Heartache Medication," "Last Night Lonely" and “Beer Can’t Fix” with Thomas Rhett. Pardi's music style is defined by neotraditional country influences. On October 24th, Pardi became the first California native to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

“Last year’s BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills was a great success and a great deal of fun for all involved so we’re proud to partner with Jon Pardi and Pardi Batch Spirits to take this year’s competition to a whole new level,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “The Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pardi Batch Spirits & Pit Boss Grills is just one of the events and activities we have scheduled to provide our race fans with a full slate of smoke and sizzle entertainment during our Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.

“We’re also very proud to welcome Pardi Batch Spirits as the Official Bourbon & Whiskey of Texas Motor Speedway and we look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

Limited availability remains in the GEICO Infield Campground for those interested in being right in the middle of the infield action throughout the weekend. The campground is located inside Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval with easy access to restrooms, showers, Turn 4 dump station and No Limits Grill. Interior spaces (20x40) are available on the infield’s east side from Turn 2 to Turn 3 while paddock spots (20x50) are available in Turns 1 and 4. These paved, gravel and grass surface spots accommodate RVs, 5th wheels, travel trailers and pop-ups.

For more camping information and options or to reserve a spot, please click HERE or call the TMS Ticket Office at 817.215.8500.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TMS PR