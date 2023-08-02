Racing and Rock-N-Rolling Taking Place Throughout August at Mahoning Valley Speedway

August at Mahoning Valley Speedway will not only be action-filled with plenty of stock car racing but the paved ¼-mile Lehighton oval closes out the month with some rocking good times during the annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Pizza Joint of Allentown as special guest High Voltage, who is the Nation’s premier AC/DC cover band, will be performing prior to that night’s start of racing.

It all kicks off on August 5 with Race #3 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Duel Track Series for the Hobby Stocks/4-Cylinder Stocks plus the 602 Crate Modifieds, Late Models, twin Street Stocks features – which will are the make-up event from July 15 along with a regular race –

Futures and the East Coast TQ Midgets.

August 5 is also Quarter Midget Night.

Any and all Quarter Midget racers are invited to bring out their cars and during intermission will get to take laps around the track. Racers and their handler will be admitted free. There will be a sign-in sheet for drivers upon arriving. Quarter Midget Night has become an annual event that the ‘Next’ generation of Mahoning racers always looks forward to.

August 12 is Back to School Night. The track will be collecting donations of school supplies up to August 5. The goal is to not have a single junior fan leave empty handed.

And it will be another Hall of Fame Tribute night as the track will honor 1993 champion Rickie Dorshimer. The Modifieds will be racing in a 75-lap/$2250-to-win feature.

Street Stocks, Harry’s up-pull it Hobby Stocks including the make-up feature from July 15, Pro 4s and Futures will be running plus the debut appearance of the Open Racing Challenge Series.

On August 19 the 602 Modifieds headline the line-up and will be joined by the Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks and Futures.

Plus during intermission there will be Fans vs Drivers Water Balloon Fight! No less than 3000 water balloons will be at the ready for the fun-filled battle that will take place in the infield.

Fan Appreciation Night closes out the busy month and what a way to go out. Its $8 general admission, an afternoon meet and greet with all drivers and their cars on track and the electrifying performance by High Voltage.

The Baltimore based High Voltage is made up of five veteran musicians putting it all on the line every time they take the stage enabling their audiences to enjoy as authentic an AC/DC live performance as possible.

For the past 10 years High Voltage has been delivering pure energy, excitement and concert experience that true AC/DC fans around the world have grown to expect

The band will play from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. During that time will be the meet and greet with drivers.

Afterwards racing gets underway with Modifieds, 602 Crate Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks, Futures and Micro Stocks.

Fan Appreciation Night is being presented by the Pizza Joint, 1239 Airport Road in Allentown.

Pit gates on all of the aforementioned days open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon am to 4:00 pm with the exception of Fan Appreciation Night. Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR