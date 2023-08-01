Wheelers Auto Service Providing NAPA SK 5k Heat Race Bonuses at Stafford Speedway

As they have done for each season of the NAPA SK 5k’s now 10-year existence, John & Maina Rufrano from Wheelers Auto Service of Hamden, CT will once again provide heat race bonuses for the August 4th Friday night, 10th Annual NAPA SK 5k event at Stafford Speedway. The Rufrano’s and Wheelers Auto will provide a total bonus of $2,500 for the SK Modified® heat races with each heat race winner banking $300, each second place finisher $200, and each third place finisher $125. The $2,500 in heat race bonus money, when combined with the race purse and other contingency awards, pushes the total posted awards for the 10th Annual NAPA SK 5k to well over $35,000.

“We’ve been doing this deal right from the start of the race back in 2014,” said John Rufrano. “With all the increases across the board for things like tires and fuel, we wanted to increase the bonus for the drivers since every little bit helps. Everybody wants to win some extra money and I’m sure they’ll take whatever bonus they can get from racing. It should be another fun night of racing.”

Going into the 10th Annual NAPA SK 5k, there have been 7 different feature winners through the first 10 races of the season. Stephen Kopcik, Keith Rocco, and Marcello Rufrano lead all drivers with 2 wins apiece with single event feature winners including Jimmy Blewett, Michael Christopher, Jr., Cory DiMatteo, and Michael Gervais, Jr.

In the chase for the SK Modified® track championship, 2-time defending SK Modified® track champion Todd Owen currently leads the standings by a scant 6 point margin over Jimmy Blewett. Cory DiMatteo currently sits third in the standings, only 10 points behind Owen. 6 of the 7 SK Modified® feature winners occupy top-10 positions in the standings with Owen in the lead, Mikey Flynn in 4th, Tyler Hines in 8th, and David Arute in 10th the four winless drivers in the top-10 of the standings.

