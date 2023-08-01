“Scooby Doo Goes Racing!” Charity Event Gives Kids an Unforgettable Experience, Raising Money for Seminole County’s Children in Need

Axel and Associates, SCT, Bully Dog, and Daytona International Speedway have combined their talents and resources to raise money for Hearts, Hands, and Hope, Inc., as part of a large-scale fund-raising event called “Scooby Doo Goes Racing!”

“Scooby Doo Goes Racing!” is a widespread creative project geared towards promoting fundraising efforts by releasing four daily episodes online, with local children starring as the beloved Scooby gang, working to solve a mystery. In conjunction with the release of these episodes, individuals and local organizations will have an opportunity to donate to the mission of Hearts, Hands and Hope, with all proceeds going towards families in need.

“’Scooby Doo Goes Racing!’ makes the dream of being part of Mystery Inc. a reality for five young kids while drawing attention to the critical work Hearts, Hands and Hope Inc. does on a daily basis,” said David Axel, President and Founder of Axel and Associates. “Now more than ever, essential charities need help to keep delivering their critical services to the communities they serve.”



Hearts, Hands and Hope is a nonprofit organization that distributes food to thousands of food insecure children in both underserved and populated areas across Seminole County. The organization is looking to further their efforts and bring awareness to their cause through the multi-episode fundraising series. All proceeds will go directly to feed hungry children.

"Since the start of our Food Bag Program in 2016, we have delivered more than 1 million meals to local children and their families” said Michelle DeSmedt, Vice President for Hearts, Hands and Hope. “This is in an effort to solve their food insecurity issues permanently by using our 3-phase program. It is events like this that help drive donations, volunteers, and draw attention to our efforts, all of which allow us to keep helping our children and their families.”





“Scooby Doo Goes Racing!” is a classic mystery involving the young Scooby gang, hoping to unmask the villain behind the kidnapping of Daytona International Speedway President, Frank Kelleher. Across four episodes, the kids will work to save Frank while exploring the track, cars and history of The World Center of Racing.



“Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR are all about building lifetime memories across multiple generations and engaging our local communities through impactful partnerships,” said Kelleher. “The opportunity to help Hearts, Hands and Hope provide food security for hundreds of families in our community was something we embraced through this fun, entertaining and innovative platform.”

The one-of-a-kind Mystery Machine featured in the online series was constructed specifically for the fundraising event by Axel and Associates with the help of SCT and Bully Dog who specialize in ECU calibration across different types of vehicles. Both SCT and Bully Dog combined their expertise to help create a Mystery Machine that captures the essence of the Scooby gang’s classic vehicle.

“When we were approached about helping build the Mystery Machine, we jumped at the chance,” said Jill Hepp, Marketing Director for SCT and Bully Dog explains. “Our company is a leader in the car and truck performance industry, so we had the resources to get this done right and make it epic! We believe in giving back to the community and this was something our company and customers could really get behind.”



The Daytona Beach Police Department, The Daytona Beach Fire Department and the Daytona Beach Mayor’s Office, are also participating in the event by donating vehicles and resources, furthering the community’s involvement and desire to support those in need through this unique project.





“Scooby Doo Goes Racing!” will be released online as four daily episodes starting on Aug. 1. Anyone interested in making donations to this event, learning more about the event, Hearts, Hands and Hope, Inc., and the companies involved can visit www.hearts-hands-hope.org, www.SDGoesRacing.com or call 866-DAVIDAXEL.

DIS PR