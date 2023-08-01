NAPA SK 5K Set to 80 Laps; Gambler's Challenge Offers Additional Bonus for Drivers

Stafford officials have announced that the 10th running of the NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K will be an 80 lap race with the winner taking home $5,000. The biggest race of the year for the SK Modified® division is slated for Friday, August 4th and will offer total prize money over $30,000 after all bonuses. In its 10th year at the Stafford Speedway, the NAPA SK 5K has been a midsummer classic that has seen plenty of on track drama.

The NAPA Gambler’s Challenge will also return as an extra incentive for SK Modified® teams. To enter, teams must pay $100 with all proceeds going into the bonus. Stafford Speedway and NAPA will match all entries doubling the bonus, 25 entries equals $5,000 in bonus money. At the conclusion of the 80 lap feature the winning driver will randomly draw how the bonus money will be distributed with options being: all to the winner, evenly distributed across the top 3, top 5, 6th to 10th, or 11th to 20th.

With 7 different winners so far in 2023, Friday’s NAPA SK 5K trophy is anyone’s for the taking. Marcello Rufrano, Michael Christopher, Jr., Jimmy Blewett, Cory DiMatteo, Michael Gervais, Jr., Stephen Kopcik, and Keith Rocco have all scored wins this season. Defending champion Todd Owen is winless this season but sits atop the point standings having yet to finish outside the top-10.

Tickets for the Friday, August 4th NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets. Tickets for the NAPA SK 5K will also be available at the gates the day of show. General Admission tickets are $30.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages and pit passes are $50.00 with a valid 2023 Stafford Competition License and $55.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

