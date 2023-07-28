The City of Sturgis, Black Hills Harley-Davidson to Sponsor Black Hills Half-Mile

Progressive American Flat Track is excited to announce that the City of Sturgis, South Dakota, and Black Hills Harley-Davidson will serve as the title sponsor and presenting sponsor, respectively, for The City of Sturgis Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Black Hills Harley-Davidson at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Sunday, August 6.

Despite a population of around 7,000 residents, the City of Sturgis is known worldwide for hosting and staging the largest motorcycle rally in the world on an annual basis. The 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which will take place from August 4-13, is expected to draw some 600,000 motorcycle enthusiasts, and inject approximately $800 million into the state’s economy.

Black Hills Harley-Davidson is home to the largest selection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, parts, accessories, and apparel in the Midwest. Black Hills Harley-Davidson is also a long-time supporter of Progressive AFT and has fielded its own race-winning teams in recent seasons. Every year during the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Black Hills Harley-Davidson plays host to over 100 of the industry’s top brands on its 40-acre layout in what it known as “The Rally at Exit 55.”

General Admission Grandstand tickets for the The City of Sturgis Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Black Hills Harley-Davidson are just $25 (kids 12 and under $5), with Premium General Admission Grandstand tickets only $10 more. VIP tickets, which offer access to an exclusive indoor viewing area and include food and beverage, are $125.

Pit Pass Upgrades are also available for purchase, which provide all-day access to the pits where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport.

Visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/americanflattrack/events/black-hills-half-mile-73564 to reserve your seats today.

For those that can’t catch the live action from the circuit, FansChoice.tv is the live streaming home of Progressive AFT. Sign up now and catch every second of on-track action starting with Practice & Qualifying and ending with the Victory Podium at the end of the night at https://www.fanschoice.tv.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.