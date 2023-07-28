Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Poster Celebrates 70th anniversary of Corvette

You can almost hear the roar of the Corvettes that are racing in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Aug. 16-19, which are expertly illustrated in the official artwork revealed today. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca hosts the 49th year of this historic event that this year celebrates the 70th anniversary of the American performance icon, Chevrolet Corvette.

Artist Bill Patterson skillfully captures the speed, history and craft of an American performance icon – Corvette – in this year’s featured poster art, which has become synonymous with the renowned event.

“Corvette is a marque that is not only a great American icon, but it has built an international following as well,” says artist Bill Patterson who has been associated with WeatherTech Raceway for more than 18 years. He explains that it’s both exciting and formidable to tackle such an important art piece that is seen around the world.

“The challenge to tell the incredible story of Corvette in a single painting is daunting and, in fact, impossible. With this in mind, I can focus on creating an image satisfying to me, and, hopefully, to every participant and fan at this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. I’m grateful to be a motorsports artist, and am thrilled to have the passion of Corvette and its fans to inspire me! I look forward to seeing you all!”

In addition to the art being available as a collectible 24” x 36” poster to purchase, which has long been a fan favorite among true fans and collectors, the art will be used on select merchandise in the Official Raceway Store. Patterson will also be present in the paddock during the weekend to autograph posters, meet guests and conduct live art demonstrations.



General admission and the esteemed Legends Club tickets are still available for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. For tickets visit WeatherTechRaceway.com or call 831-242-8200.

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway Communications)