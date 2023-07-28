Marks, Chastain, Suarez and Trackhouse Racing Join Champions Night

Weeks before they return to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the pivotal Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 NASCAR Playoff showdown, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez will join team owner Justin Marks to host a Trackhouse Block Party on the final night of the Cook Out Summer Shootout.

Highlights from the action-packed night include:

Fans can snag a photo on the concourse with the Trackhouse Racing drivers Chastain and Suarez from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Marks and members of the Trackhouse Racing team will take part in a no-holds-barred school bus race around the frontstretch quarter-mile at approximately 7:30 p.m. Chastain and Suarez will serve as dignitaries for the school bus slobberknocker, kicking off the action by giving the command to fire engines and waving the green flag.

Special Olympics gold-medalist and Charlotte-native Phillip Blount will be recognized for his outstanding performance at the 2023 Special Olympic World Summer Games.

At the conclusion of the night’s on-track action, fans will be welcomed on the frontstretch for an autograph session featuring all of the Cook Out Summer Shootout drivers.

The night will wrap up with a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.

The 30th Summer Shootout season’s eight-week showdown of Legend cars and Bandoleros will crown its victors as they cross the finish line on Champions Night presented by the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Champions will be awarded across six divisions: Boston Reid & Company Pro, Old Armor Beer Co. Masters, VP Racing Semi-Pro, UNC Charlotte Young Lions, Bojangles Outlaws and Bandolero Bandits.

TICKETS: Adult tickets are just $10; kids 12 and under get in FREE. For $5 off admission, wear current or past summer shootout drivers’ merchandise. For tickets, schedules and more details about all the happenings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.



KEEP TRACK: Follow all the thrilling Cook Out Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #CookOutSSO.

