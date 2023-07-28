roc.tv to Begin Expanded Coverage This Saturday at Holland Speedway as Part of the Crosby’s 100 - Multiple Camera Effort to Begin This Saturday at Holland Speedway

The Race of Champions “Family of Series” will begin to see expanded media coverage on the ROC.TV platform beginning with the Crosby’s 100 this Saturday, July 29 at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway.

The popular platform for coverage of the Series races will now switch to a multiple camera effort utilizing the SpeedSport.TV platform driven by Rivet on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv. The enhanced coverage will include exclusive interviews, interesting and creative content available only on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv

Joining the enhanced coverage will be the Western New York Media Professionals. Western New York Media Professionals is a professional media organization committed to promoting social and educational opportunities within the Western New York community. Founded in 1995 by Michael Quinniey and Tyrone Christopher, along with board members an educational media organization was established.

After meeting with Executive Director Michael Quinniey and Chief of Staff and former racer Dean Kroll of Western New York Media Professionals a partnership was formed with the goal being to train and educate individuals from the Western New York Media Professionals group while advancing and increasing the exposure of the Race of Champions “Family of Series” brand throughout multiple markets and media platforms. For more information in regard to Western New York Media Professionals please visit; www.wnymmp.org

Racing at Holland Speedway begins at 6:00pm with the conclusion of the “Wilbert’s 100” for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series before qualifying begins for the Race of Champions Modified Series Crosby’s 100; Race of Champions Street Stock Series and the ever popular Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

ROC Mods PR