Big Hoss TV to Become Bigger Hoss TV in Time for Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400 Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

It’s not easy to improve on a Guinness World Record achievement, but Texas Motor Speedway will do just that when it installs a new state-of-the-art Big Hoss TV screen at the Fort Worth facility in time for the Sept. 23-24 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoff weekend.

The new and improved Big Hoss TV, located above Big Frig’s Burnout Alley on the speedway’s backstretch, will be a DigiLED Vision Ultra screen provided by Argyle, Texas-based GoVision. It will be 10% larger (22,692 sq. ft. to 20,660 sq. ft.), have 22% more pixels (8,236,800 total pixels to 6,405,120 total pixels), have 20% higher resolution (16mm to 20mm), and will be 16% brighter (7,000 nits calibrated brightness to 6,000 nits calibrated brightness).

The multi-million-dollar Big Hoss TV upgrade continues Texas Motor Speedway’s ongoing commitment to enhance the race fan’s overall experience. Last year’s No Limits Next projects included three open-air bars on the main concourse and, in the grandstands, increased legroom, drink rails, and the 3,000-foot wooden belly-up that extends from Turn 4 to Turn 1.

“As the saying goes, ‘everything’s bigger in Texas’, so it’s only fitting for Big Hoss to get bigger in advance of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “This new and greatly improved Big Hoss TV screen will provide a major upgrade to the fan experience for the NASCAR Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway. The project also demonstrates our continuing Fans First commitment to provide the best amenities at our sports entertainment venues.”

“The original Big Hoss TV screen was groundbreaking and world-record-achieving when it was installed in 2014. However, with the amazing advances in technology that have taken place over the past nine years, it was time to figuratively take the old TV out to the curb and install a state-of-the-art screen for our fans,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “As the latest installment of our ongoing No Limits Next enhancements, Big Hoss TV will benefit not only NASCAR fans but also people attending our INDYCAR, GoodGuys, Gift of Lights, concerts and track rental events.

“Working again with a premier trusted organization like GoVision is not only a great pleasure but also a continuation of Texas Motor Speedway’s long-standing goal of partnering with best-in-class Texas-based companies,” added Faber. “GoVision has been a valuable partner over the years with both our speedway and Speedway Motorsports. We certainly appreciate their efforts in installing the new-and-improved Big Hoss TV screen in time for our Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.”

Big Hoss TV was unveiled on March 19, 2014, and received certification from the Guinness World Records on April 6, 2014, as part of the pre-race ceremonies for that afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Its 20,660-square-foot screen was recognized as the World’s Largest HD LED Video Board.

GoVision is a premier provider of large-scale LED video displays renowned for its unique ability to provide “Experience Unrivaled” in live sporting, music, and corporate events – both through its rental of large-scale LED video displays and fixed installations like Big Hoss.

“GoVision is proud to provide this great upgrade to Big Hoss TV,” said Chris Curtis, GoVision’s Founder & Chairman. “Our new technology will return it to its rightful place among the best, brightest and biggest screens in the world. It’s another milestone moment for the unrivaled team at GoVision.

“We’re excited to work again with the team at Texas Motor Speedway, extending our 20-plus year history of partnering on state-of-the-art solutions. We provided the scale-size unit for the original Big Hoss TV press conference, and now we’re building the full-scale plus one! We’re also proud to be a long-term partner of Speedway Motorsports, providing services across their family of tracks – not least of which was bringing the largest freestanding center-hung video board in the world, Colossus TV, to Bristol Motor Speedway.”

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well underway. Upcoming events in 2023 include Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TMS PR