Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 500 Sprint Car Tour

Speed will reign supreme as the 500 Sprint Car tour brings high powered non-wing sprint cars back for the first time in almost 20 years this Saturday, July 29th. The ProDoor Manufacturing 40 will see some of the most talented drivers from around the country battle it out at "America's Favorite Short Track." This includes four Little 500 (Anderson Speedway) champions in the form of Kody Swanson, Bobby Santos III, Jake Trainor, & Tyler Roahrig.

Two females will also be competing in the 500 Sprint Car Tour, Pro Door Manufacturing 40, with Taylor Ferns and Kaylee Bryson. Both women will be looking for their first wins in the newly formed series. The 500 Sprint Car Tour, all asphalt touring series, held its inaugural season last year with 7X USAC Silver Crown National Champion, Kody Swanson, taking home the season championship.

Also joining the 500 Sprint Car Tour will be the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour facing off against the local Pro Late Models in the JEGS High Performance 100. A tight points battle remains as Nashville's top 3, Dylan Fetcho, Hunter Wright, Jackson Boone, continue to battle it out for a season championship. The addition of the touring Pro Late Model series will add some excitement in the race for a track championship. Will we see a familiar face back in victory lane or will the out-of-towners steal the show?

Also joining the 500 Sprint Car Tour and JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour will be all 6 local 1/4-mile divisions.

Grandstands open at 3:00pm on Saturday, July 29th and racing action begins at 5:00pm.

Nashville Fairgrounds PR