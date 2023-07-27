Rico Abreu Wins at High Limit Race at Grandview

It’s been a good week for Rico Abreu in the sprint car world. Just 4 days after winning a major event in the Williams Grove Speedway Summer Nationals where he beat both the PA Posse and the stars of the World of Outlaws, Abreu captured another big win on Wednesday night at Grandview Speedway in the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Abreu passed Kyle Larson, co-owner of the series, with 17 laps remaining in the 35-lap feature. He got a fantastic run on a restart and shot underneath Larson in turn one for the lead, then held off multiple late challenges from the star NASCAR driver to seal his first win in the series.

Abreu said postrace how important winning a High Limit event was to him.

“These events are becoming massive Crown Jewel events,” Abreu told FloRacing following his win. “Lots of money on the line. Lots of fans. It's amazing to be part of something like this with what [4-time defending World of Outlaws champion] Brad [Sweet] and Kyle [Larson] are creating with the High Limit Series. These races are very, very difficult for me to win. It's important for me to keep my team in victory lane."

He’s certainly kept his team in the win column– since the start of July, he’s won 3 times and only finished outside of the top 10 wins. Included in those wins was a victory at Eldora in a prelim race for the Million, and his victory Saturday night in Mechanicsburg at Williams Grove Speedway. Abreu is on a hot streak in the sprint car world, but Wednesday’s win didn’t come easily.

Larson and Hunter Shuerenberg, making a guest appearance in the Alex Bowman Racing Ally no. 55, made up the front row, and Shuerenberg got a massive jump into the lead at the start of the race. Unfortunately for him (and Freddie Rahmer), a melee in turn one left Rahmer tumbling upside down and brought out an early caution. Abreu narrowly avoided ending his night early when he failed to fire off well and got caught in a 4-wide snarl in turn one, but made it through cleanly and was able to regroup under caution.

On the ensuing restart, Larson bested Shuerenberg for the lead and set sail. Rico moved quickly forward, and was challenging for second when the caution came out once more with 24 to go for a stopped car on the track. The race went back green, Larson continued to lead, and Abreu battled with Justin Peck for the second spot. With 17 laps remaining, it was Peck with an issue that stranded him on the back straightaway, which bunched up the field once more.

Larson darted forwards on the restart and appeared to have regained control of the lead, but Abreu executed a smooth move and maintained his momentum as he slid around the bottom of turn one, out in front of Larson. His talent on display, Abreu took control of the race and held on from there. Larson attempted multiple late-race charges, but was unsuccessful in catching his friend out front.

The win for Abreu snapped a 3-race winning streak for Kyle Larson, and closed the gap in the High Limit championship lead. Abreu now trails Larson by 44 points, and may be the only driver with a shot at dethroning Larson. Cory Eliason is a distant third, 105 points back, and PA Posse star Brent Marks is in fourth and down 114 to the championship lead.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series will travel next to Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana, for their 7th race of the season. The race was rescheduled to Tuesday, August 1st and Hot Laps will begin at 6:00 Eastern. All coverage for High Limit events can be found on FloRacing.