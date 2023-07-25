Chase Elliott will be in the spotlight this weekend at Richmond Raceway

The clock is ticking for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and reigning five-time Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott. The pilot of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has just five more races to earn spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with his most immediate opportunity coming Sunday at Richmond Raceway in the Cook Out 400.

Elliott has had as rocky 2023 season. Missing six races due to injury and one because of suspension, he currently sits 56 points below the Playoff cut line. And after a 10th place finish at Pocono this weekend, Richmond will be one of his last opportunities to extend his career-long, championship-eligible run to eight consecutive seasons.

Elliott remained measured prior to last week’s race at Pocono as he offered his perspective from the outside of the playoffs looking in. He said, “My thought process since all this happened was that we would have to win and that’s what everyone was saying until we had a few good weeks of points and then everyone was like, ‘He can point his way in.’ The storylines can change pretty fast.’’

With three top-fives, four top-10s, and a worst finish of 13th in the last six races, Elliott holds out hope that he can get pull out a win sooner rather than later.

“It’s in there, we’ve just got to extract it,” he said.

Richmond Raceway has slowly turned into a solid venue for Chase Elliott. In 14 total starts at the D-shaped ¾-mile short track, Elliott has five top-five and six top-10 finishes. While far from his most successful track on the circuit, the driver of the No. 9 hopes to mirror what his teammate Kyle Larson did in the spring and find himself in Victory Lane come Sunday.

Fans at Richmond Raceway can see Chase Elliott at noon on Sunday during his Q&A from the NASCAR Experience in the Richmond Raceway midway. They can then witness his drive for a much-anticipated win during the Cook Out 400 at 3 p.m.

Racing action at Richmond Raceway begins at 7:30 Saturday night with the Worldwide Express 250. It’s the final race of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season, as drivers vie for the final playoff spots up for grabs.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at www.richmondraceway.com while supplies last.

Richmond Raceway PR