Darlington Raceway to host fifth annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore, Aug. 31

Darlington Raceway announced today it will host the fifth annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Brown’s RV Superstore will continue as the presenting sponsor with the official race name being the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

“We are excited to once again welcome runners to compete in honor of Terrence Carraway, who gave his life while protecting this community,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “Darlington Raceway is thankful for Brown’s RV Superstore for supporting this important event that benefits the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.”

The event honors the life of the Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. Carraway dedicated his life to serving others and giving back to his hometown of Darlington.

“My husband Sgt. Terrence Carraway dedicated more than 30 years of his life serving and protecting his community as well as his first responders family. We are very appreciative to Darlington Raceway for initiating the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K and their continued support,” said Terrence F. Carraway Foundation President Allison Carraway. “The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation was established to ensure that we keep his memory alive and continue to shine that beacon of light for our first responders, our friends and family as well as our communities to come together as one. We thank everyone for their continued support and prayers.”

Brown’s RV Superstore, the family-owned and operated dealership in McBee, is the Official RV Sales and Service Partner of the track Too Tough To Tame and the presenting sponsor of the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K running event. For more information on Brown’s RV Superstore, visit brownsrvsuperstore.com.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Darlington Raceway as the presenting sponsor for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation,” said Barry Brown, General Manager of Brown’s RV Superstore. “As long-time fans of the sport and active members in our community, we look forward to continuing to support the RV sales and service needs of the Pee Dee region.”

The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 There will also be a Hot Lap Fun Run that allows runners to take a lap around the track at their own pace. Both races will start and finish on the track’s historic start/finish line and give runners the opportunity to feel the triumphant victory that only NASCAR’s greatest drivers have observed.

Runners can register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at darlingtonraceway.com/events/ memorial5k. Early bird registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Hot Lap Fun Run through Aug. 1. After that date, registration will be $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run through Aug. 31. Race day registration will be $35 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run. All race participants will receive a t-shirt, gift bag and medal. The race will be run in partnership with Simply Timing to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

Darlington’s Labor Day Race Weekend begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. Then at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin in style with the Cook Out Southern 500, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

