LVMS announces new shuttle service program for race fans attending the South Point 400

Getting to the South Point 400 just got much easier for race fans.



Starting this fall, Las Vegas Motor Speedway will roll out a new shuttle service program with three pickup and drop-off locations that will offer race fans transportation to and from the South Point 400 race on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.



"Our race fans made it very clear they wanted our shuttle service back,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “I’m happy to report we heard them. We expect our new shuttle service to provide a smooth transit experience to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans will have one less thing to plan for Sunday since we’ll make their travel to and from the track worry-free."

Three convenient pickup and drop-off points have been established for the shuttles. Rides will originate from convenient Strip locations at Planet Hollywood and Treasure Island, while downtown service is scheduled from Main Street Station. Each patron will have a reserved seat on a climate-controlled luxury motorcoach, and each pickup location will depart their designated sites at 8 a.m.

Upon arrival at LVMS, each motorcoach will park within a short walk to the main entrance gates. After the race, fans will return to their shuttles at the same location where they arrived. And they will return to the same location from which they departed earlier that day.

Fans should remember that space is limited, and they should reserve shuttle rides early. Service is $100 per person roundtrip and is available only for the South Point 400.

Tickets for the South Point 400 are available by visiting www.lvms.com or calling 1-800-644-4444. Shuttle passes can be purchased HERE.

LVMS PR