Sharp, Pahule, Mibach, and Davis Win on Red Hot Night in Stockton

A sizzling night of Micro Sprint action at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union saw four drivers park it in victory lane with Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp, Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, Placerville’s Clay Mibach, and Briggs Davis of Manteca prevailing on the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton.



Stockton’s Alex Panella led the Super 600 qualifying for the winged warriors of Delta while valley drivers Logan Trevino of Madera and Raio Salmon of Fresno split the 10-lap heat races.



Trevino started on the pole position alongside Pahule. Trevino grabbed the lead on the inside in turn two with Sharp quickly up to third from his fifth starting position. Sharp then took over second on lap six.



The caution flew on the same lap for Isabel Barnes of Brentwood spinning on the front stretch. Trevino escaped from the race into the infield under the caution, surrendering the lead.



Sharp inherited the top spot and charged ahead of Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood and Sacramento’s Austin Wood for the $500 win. Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis and Salmon rounded out the top-five.



Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff was the fastest qualifier in the Non-Wing competition. Fresno’s Mattix Salmon and points leader Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos claimed heat race wins.



Pahule started on the pole position for the 30-lap grind worth $500 to win with 13-year-old Bakersfield driver Jett Yantis on the outside pole.



Yantis took the lead at the start and brought Austin Wood with him up into second position past Pahule. Yantis accumulated a strong lead which he held after a lap nine restart as well.



Yantis faltered with an issue on lap 22 that relegated him to the infield, handing the lead to Pahule. Wood then was bounced from second position when he collided with a slowing Angel Cappas in turn one.



Pahule never relinquished the top spot over the final five laps while Perkins advanced from sixth on the grid to finish second. Eighth starting Hill was third and he brought ninth starting Khloe Cotton of Bakersfield with him up into fourth. Stockton’s Brent Brooks rounded out the top-five.



Restricted qualifying was led by Aubri Huckleberry of Visalia with Kellan Harper of Pleasanton and Brody Rubio of Manteca winning the heat race competition. Harper shared the front row for the 25-lap main event with Clay Mibach of Placerville.



Mibach took the lead on the opening lap and never looked back for his first win of the season worth $300, followed by points leader Nathan Ward of Bakersfield, Harper, Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez and Huckleberry.



2022 Jr. Sprints champion Briggs Davis has been on a roll, winning both the first heat race and Saturady’s 20-lap feature for $200 to win. Heat race 1A winner Samantha Dozier finished second followed by Heston Stepps of Oakdale, Tracy’s Nathan Fernandez, and Rancho Murieta’s Maya Mauldin in fifth.



Delta Speedway hosts its ninth points race this Saturday night, July 29!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



Delta Speedway Results – July 22, 2023 Points Race No. 8



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 24S-Izaak Sharp[5]; 2. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[2]; 3. 2-Austin Wood[4]; 4. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 5. 21-Raio Salmon[7]; 6. 73-Nikko Panella[9]; 7. 33-Andrew Smith[11]; 8. 12-Alex Panella[6]; 9. 30-Isabel Barnes[12]; 10. (DNF) 14-Drake Carter[8]; 11. (DNF) 15K-Kyle Cravotta[13]; 12. (DNF) 7T-Logan Trevino[1]; 13. (DNS) 9-Adrianna DeMartini



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[1]; 2. 35-Carsen Perkins[6]; 3. 20-Dalton Hill[8]; 4. 4K-Khloe Cotton[9]; 5. 82-Brent Brooks[3]; 6. 5-Mattix Salmon[7]; 7. 13D-Drew Laeber[11]; 8. 73-Nikko Panella[5]; 9. (DNF) 2-Austin Wood[4]; 10. (DNF) 27JR-Angel Cappas[14]; 11. (DNF) 81-Andrew Tamariz[12]; 12. (DNF) 4-Jett Yantis[2]; 13. (DNF) 75-Cole Frerichs[13]; 14. (DNF) 5C-Cody Frerichs[15]; 15. (DNS) 9-Adrianna DeMartini



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 58C-Clay Mibach[2]; 2. 95-Nathan Ward[5]; 3. 5-Kellan Harper[1]; 4. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[4]; 5. 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[6]; 6. 29V-Vito Celli `[9]; 7. 75-Josiah Vega[8]; 8. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[10]; 9. 25R-Brody Rubio[7]; 10. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[14]; 11. 9J-Levi Osborne[13]; 12. 98-Hayden Stepps[3]; 13. 76-TK OBrien[11]; 14. (DNF) 11X-Dustin Snow[12]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 96-Briggs Davis[2]; 2. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[1]; 3. 99-Heston Stepps[3]; 4. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[5]; 5. 55X-Maya Mauldin[6]; 6. 3D-David Anderson[4]; 7. 11E-Easton Wright[8]; 8. 12-Haven Sherman[9]; 9. 26-Dylan Silva[10]; 10. 55J-Jayden Carey[7]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

