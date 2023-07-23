Grandview Speedway Quick Results - July 22, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, July 29 will include qualifying events for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be presenting a special event on Tuesday July 25 when the High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series will be arriving for a stand-alone 410 Sprint only program paying $23,023 to the winner!

Advance tickets for this event are available on TicketHoss, or at the track on race day. Adult general admission tickets (no reserved seating) will be $40, children 6-11 are $20, while ages 5 and under are admitted free. The pit fee will be $45, and sold only on race day at the pit gate.

Advanced ticket holders will be able to enter the grandstands at 4 pm. through the turn one gate, and general admission ticket windows and the main gate will open at 4:30 pm. with racing scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): MIKE GULAR, Jared Umbenhauer, Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Doug Manmiller, Kevin Hirthler, Eddie Strada, Ryan Watt, Ryan Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Joe Funk, Ron Haring Jr., Darrin Schuler, John Willman, Nate Brinker, Eric Kormann, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Beltz, Carroll Hine III, Ray Swinehart, Chris Esposito, Bobby Trapper Jr., Mark Kratz, Eric Biehn, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Chris Gambler, Tim Buckwalter, DNS – Jesse Leiby

DID NOT QUALIFY: Lex Shive, Jimmy Leiby, Craig Whitmoyer, Mark Malcolm, Justin Grim

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): LOGAN WATT, Joey Vaccaro, Logan Bauman, Addison Meitzler, Cody Manmiller, Brian Hirthler, Kenny Bock, Adrianna Delliponti, Brett Gilmore, Nathan Mohr, Jordan Henn, Jesse Landis, Ronnie Solomon, Zach Steffey, Jesse Hirthler, Molly Struss, Tom Miller Jr., Tom Miller Sr., Mark Mohr, Dakota Kohler, Nicholas Hamm, Kyle Smith, Colton Perry, Mike Schneck Jr., Brad Grim, Ryan Graver

DID NOT QUALIFY: Nathan Horn, Kaitlyn Bailey, Keith Haring, TJ Mayberry, Hunter Iatalese, BJ Joly, Dallas Breidenbach, Dylan Swinehart, Decker Swinehart, Parker Guldin, Kyle Hartzell, Mark Gaugler, Mike Stofflet, Zane Roth, Monte Pool, Tyler James

OUTLAW RACING SERIES VINTAGE DAVE SMITH MEMORIAL FEATURE FINISH (15 laps): KEVIN KUSER, Mike Stofflet, Andy Cassel, Richie Baker, Wes Cassel, Scott Schaeffer, SVEN OLSEN, Myron Haydt, Gage Phillips, Bill Gerhart, Stefan Zangari, Chris Reid, Tori Hall, Skip Smith, Jr. Mikosz, BJ Joly, Todd Marburger

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Saturday, July 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 4 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm.

Saturday, August 5 – HALL OF FAME NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR