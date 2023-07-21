Sportsman & Big Ten Series Specials At Macon Speedway Saturday Night

Macon Speedway is back at it again this coming Saturday, July 22 for the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40. This year’s event gives the Sportsman drivers the option of removing the roof to carry on the tradition of the longtime race at the track. Five other divisions will also be in action.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman come into Saturday’s race as the strongest class this season at Macon, boasting full fields in each of their six events. There is currently a tie at the top of the standings with Jeff Ray and Ed Cleeton tied at 298. Phil Moreland, who just celebrated his 70th birthday Wednesday, is third in the standings, while Randy Huffman and Tim Riech round out the top five. Saturday’s Sportsman race will go 40 laps.

In addition to the Sportsman special, three different Big Ten Series will be in action with the Pro Lates, Modifieds, and Street Stocks all running for Big Ten points in addition to national and track points.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class has Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, atop the standings winning two of the seven feature events. Ryan Miller, coming off of a strong run last week, is second in points, followed by Brandon Miller, Colby Eller, and Donny Koehler. Johnson also leads the Big Ten Pro Late Model standings over Jose Parga, Blaise Baker, Colby Sheppard, and Ryan Miller.

The Red’s Place DIRTcar Modifieds will also be running under the Big Ten banner this week. Alan Crowder leads the Modified standings at the track by 16 points over Jeremy Nichols. Each have picked up one feature win this season. Tim Luttrell is third in track points and has won three features, followed by Austin Lynn and Jeff Graham. Ryan Hamilton leads the Big Ten Modified standings, while Austin Lynn, Tim Luttrell, Shawn Vaughn, and Cody Stillwell complete the top five.

Bobby Beiler leads the DIRTcar Street Stock standings at the track by just twelve points over Terry Reed. Beiler has claimed four Macon Speedway feature wins on the season, in just seven starts. Following the two veterans are Jaret Duff, Brad Peters, and Brian Dasenbrock. In the Big Ten Street Stock standings, Beiler is followed by Terry Reed, Andy Zahnd, Korey Bailey, and Jaret Duff.

Dalton Ewing leads the points in the DIRTcar Pro Mod division by 60 over Adam Rhoades. Ewing has claimed four feature wins on the season and was close a couple other times. Maxx Emerson is third in points, Guy Taylor fourth, and Zach Taylor fifth.

The High School Racing Association will be making their second visit to the track this season.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR