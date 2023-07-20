Sprint Cars Make Exciting Return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - Saturday, July 29th

For the first time in almost 20 years, Non-Wing Sprint Cars return to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway when the 500 Sprint Car Tour makes their first appearance on Saturday, July 29 for the Pro Door Manufacturing 40. The second-year tour will be part of a open-wheel/fendered doubleheader with the first appearance of the season for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour.

The last time Non-Wing Sprint Cars competed at “America’s Favorite Short Track” was on September 12, 2004 when the USAC National Sprints were in town for a unique set of Twin-77 lap features. Bobby East won the first of the twin races and was given an opportunity to start at the tail of the second race for a $50,000 bonus. East would then drive from 24th all the way to second on the final lap but would come up just short. Dave Steele won the second feature with a last-lap pass of Brad Armstrong, who fell to third on the bell lap.

Four races have been contested so far in the 500 Sprint Tour season. Kyle O’Gara won the opener at Anderson Speedway, while Tyler Roahrig won race two at Berlin Raceway. Defending champion Kody Swanson has won the last two races at Toledo Speedway and Anderson and leads the points standings by 11 over Roahrig.

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will also make their first of two appearances of the season at Nashville on July 29 as the series’ top stars will take on the track’s top weekly racers in the JEGS High Performance 100. Current JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour points leader Chase Burda leads the series into battle against the Nashville regulars, led by points leader Dylan Fetcho and Jackson Boone, winner of three straight weekly features.

Burda won the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour points opener at Birch Run Speedway. Corey Deuser (Salem), Kyle Crump (Owosso), and Ethan Stadniczuk (Birch Run) have also picked up wins with the series in 2023. Burda holds a 28-point lead over Brandon Varney.

All six 1/4-mile divisions will also be in action with Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, United States Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros.

The grandstand gates will be open at 3:00 with racing at 5:00. Tickets will be available online at https://bit.ly/500SprintCarTix or at the gate.

For more information on the 500 Sprint Car Tour, log onto www.500sprintcartour.com. Find 500 Sprint Car Tour on Facebook and follow @500SprintTour on Twitter.

For more information on Champion Racing Association or the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, log onto www.CRA-Racing.com. Find CRA: Champion Racing Association on Facebook and follow @CRARacing on Twitter.

