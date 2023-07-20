Sea Sun To Shine As Official Wine of Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today that Sea Sun has been named as the Official Wine of the track, bringing some West Coast flair to the Homestead-Miami track where the shining sun meets the splendid sea.

As part of this partnership, fans will be able to enjoy Sea Sun Wines throughout the entirety of Homestead-Miami Speedway including hospitality clubs and suites.

“Sea Sun’s vibrancy and flair fits right in with our culture down here in South Florida,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “When you drink a glass of Sea Sun, you’ll be reminded of how dedicated the Wagner family is to their craft, and Homestead-Miami Speedway shares that same core value. This sponsorship will highlight how beautiful and unique we both are.”

Sea Sun Wines are made by the same family that founded and runs the famed Napa Valley winery Caymus Vineyards. While Caymus was started by Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Sea Sun is overseen by Chuck’s son, winemaker Charlie Wagner. Grapes are sourced from beautiful coastal regions in California, where moderate temperatures allow the grapes to grow for an extended period. Sea Sun Chardonnay is a perfect mix of vibrant and rich, with refreshing citrus flavor -- while the Pinot Noir has a strikingly smooth texture and is layered with lush fruit.

“We see a lot of parallels between the excellence displayed at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the quality we strive to offer in every glass of our wine,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice-President of Caymus Vineyards and Wagner Family of Wine. “We are thrilled that fans will be able to watch the NASCAR Playoffs while enjoying Sea Sun Chardonnay and Pinot Noir – these are crowd-pleaser wines, which we hope will be savored during some of the most exciting moments in racing.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway always brings intense and edge-of-your-seat racing during the NASCAR Playoffs. Over the past two years, Hendrick Motorsports has found success at the 1.5-mile oval. Kyle Larson took home the win last year and William Byron found Victory Lane in 2021. As Denny Hamlin still looks to win his first championship, he’s had success at Homestead-Miami Speedway, picking up three wins in 2009, 2013, and 2020. Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing has picked up victories in 2015 and 2019, and looks to continue his domination this season with his new team.

The NASCAR Playoffs October race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, October 21 leading off with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Baptist Health 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300. The NASCAR Cup Series will cap off the weekend’s action on Sunday, October 22.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-409-7223 or online at www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com . Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets, and can stay connected to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

HMS PR