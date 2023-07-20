Christian County Fair Races Again a Hit in Taylorville

The 9th annual Christian County Fair races thrilled fairgoers in Taylorville, IL this past Wednesday, July 19. It’s a once-a-year event that puts on great entertainment on the tight 1/5-mile dirt track. This year’s event led to a strong competitive field of cars and memorable action.

The Sportsman class had 18 entries for their 20-lap feature event. Despite several early cautions, things settled down and the racing was strong with drivers using the high and low lanes to maneuver their way around. Veteran racer, Wes O’Dell, used the inside lane to race past Dennis Vander Meersch to take over the lead. Once out front, O’Dell raced away from the field to take the win. Vander Meersch, Jeff Reed, Jr., Ed Cleeton, and Jeff Ray rounded out the top five.

The Big Ten Street Stock event was a barn burner, with Bobby Beiler and Jeremy Nichols racing for the win down the stretch. Beiler held a perfect line, keeping Nichols at a comfortable distance until the last few laps when Nichols turned up the wick. On the final lap, Nichols shot to the inside but came up just short in a photo finish at the checkered flag. Beiler claimed the victory followed by Nichols, Gene Reed, Terry Reed, and Jesse Simmons.

The final race of the night was the Hornet 12-lap feature. Mechanical woes struck a number of competitors, but David Lauritson ended up taking the victory. Following Lauritson was Allan Harris, Bridget Fulton, Jaekob Durbin, and Michael McKay.

In all, the event was again a huge success with a racey track, competitive action, and one of the bigger crowds in the event’s history.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS

Sportsman

87-Wes O'Dell[Springfield, IL]; 2. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch[Springfield, IL]; 3. 53R-Jeff Reed Jr[Blue Mound, IL]; 4. 21-Ed Cleeton[Tovey, IL]; 5. 18-Jeff Ray[Springfield, IL]; 6. 12M-Terry Myers[Buffalo, IL]; 7. 84L-Rick Lowe[Springfield, IL]; 8. 07-Phil Moreland[Assumption, IL]; 9. 14-Cole Landers[Taylorville, IL]; 10. 11-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 11. 17-Barry Bell[Windsor, IL]; 12. (DNF) 55-Tom Riech[Springfield, IL]; 13. (DNF) B99-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 14. (DNF) 44-John Lewis[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 15. (DNF) 21B-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 16. (DNF) J55-Rick Hamm[Groves City, IL]; 17. (DNF) 61-Stefan Bedinger[Taylorville, IL]; 18. (DNF) 41-Scott Landers[Taylorville, IL]

Big Ten Street Stocks

17-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 2. 67R-Jeremy Nichols[Findlay, IL]; 3. 14-Gene Reed[Hammond, IL]; 4. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 5. 42-Jesse Simmons[Danville, IL]; 6. 55-Zane Reitz[Veedersburg, IN]; 7. K67JR-Braiden Keller[West Lebanon, IN]; 8. 16JR-Carson Reed[Hammond, IL]; 9. 4S-Kirk Spurgeon[Morrisonville, IL]; 10. 44J-Jeremy Madsen[Pawnee, IL]; 11. (DNF) E21-Eric Boomer[Bethany, IL]; 12. (DNF) 78B-Brad Peters[Stonington, IL]; 13. (DNF) 187-Korey Bailey[Stonington, IL]; 14. (DNS) 2Z-Andy Zahnd

Hornets

15-David Lauritson[Normal, IL]; 2. 37-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 3. 20B-Bridget Fulton[Marissa, IL]; 4. (DNF) 41-Jaekob Durbin[Ramsey, IL]; 5. (DNF) 26A-Michael McKay[Springfield, IL]; 6. (DNS) 357-Billy Mason; 7. (DNS) 31-Jacob Shanks

