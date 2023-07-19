Rising Country Music Star Niko Moon to Perform Pre-Race Concert for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Nothing beats a night of action-packed racing under the lights at Daytona International Speedway with the radiance of the stars and moon – Niko Moon that is.

The World Center of Racing announced today that rising country music star Niko Moon will perform the pre-race concert ahead of the highly anticipated Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season before playoffs.

“It’s always such a thrill to start and end the NASCAR Cup Series regular season here at Daytona International Speedway, and having Niko Moon be a part of that just adds to the overall excitement,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “He takes inspiration from different genres to create music for everyone, which directly reflects our desire to entertain all our fans, each one unique.”

Niko Moon was raised by his mother and father, who shared a passion for songwriting and playing music in the living room. He was born in Texas but spent his teen years in Douglasville, Ga., surrounded by a multitude of musical influences. From the hip-hop beats of Atlanta, to the classic country sounds of Newman, Ga., to his own household, Moon’s musical upbringing inspired his artful persona.

His experience in the realm of music spans far and wide. He spent the beginning of his career writing songs with fellow Georgia based group Zac Brown Band, including five No. 1 hits for the country-southern rock band. Moon also co-wrote songs for Rascal Flatts and reggae/hip hop artist Michael Franti.

Now, Moon’s in his own lane, taking from his experiences to create his EPs Good Time and Coastin’ both of which feature that progressive country sound. His latest songs, “Heaven Has A Bar” feat. Zac Brown Band and “Better With You” were released in April and June of 2023, providing that perfect summer feel.

Fans can see Niko Moon’s set up close by purchasing a UNOH Fanzone pass with their race ticket, allowing full access to the concert area on pit road as well access to driver introductions, the opportunity to sign the start-finish line, and more.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR race weekend is from Aug 25-26, featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, Aug. 25.

Then, on Saturday night, directly following Moon’s pre-race concert, fans can witness the “last chance” race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season as drivers fight for a spot in the playoffs, in the highly anticipated Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Fans are encouraged to reserve their tickets and UNOH Fanzone passes for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend by logging onto daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

