NABC Recycled Rides Program to Donate Two Refurbished Vehicles at Pocono Raceway

On July 23, two deserving Pennsylvania veterans will experience a life-changing event at the HighPoint.com 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway – the presentation of two vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program along with repair partner Faulkner Collision Centers.

The presentation will be held at the Pocono Raceway as part of the NASCAR race weekend, July 22-23, 2023. The National Auto Body Council® also will have a display in the Pocono Raceway Veterans Village during the race weekend. This event marks the second NASCAR race presentation for the NABC Recycled Rides® program, following the presentation of four NABC Recycled Rides® vehicles during the NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

WHO: NABC Recycled Rides® program, along with:

Pocono Raceway

Vehicles donated by NABC® level one members

Collision repair partner Faulkner Collision Centers, part of the Faulkner Automotive Group

Two serving recipients selected by Valor Clinic Foundation through the Pocono Raceway Military Affairs Department

WHAT: NABC®, its insurance company members and collision repair partners will present two vehicles to deserving veterans, including:

Erin is a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1999 to 2003 on the USS Enterprise and Base security at the Norfolk Naval Station. She is a single mother with an infant. Erin was born in central PA into a family that attended races, camping in the center of Pocono raceway every summer right up until she left for the Navy. She and her friends enjoyed the excitement of NASCAR racing. In 1999, she joined the Navy, and after boot camp, was assigned to the USS Enterprise as an aircraft fueler. She takes pride in the fact that she was one of the first women to be assigned to the ship. During 9/11 she served as base security for Norfolk Naval Station in VA on combat alert status and train activated Naval reserve personnel in base security procedures. Upon honorable discharge from the service, she attended college while working and taking care of her daughter as a single parent. She loves NASCAR and plans to root for Corey LaJoie.

Juan was a U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant who served 14 years and received the Navy Commendation Medal. Juan or JJ as people call him, was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in the Bronx NYC where he graduated from high school before being drafted into the Marine Corps. He proudly served 14 years between active duty and reserves, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant, where he received numerous commendations. He has one son, and currently resides in the Pocono Mountain region of Pennsylvania. He has held numerous jobs, but due to health issues he is currently unemployed. He admires the endurance and talents of the best drivers on the planet and has always admired Mario Andretti and roots for Aric Almirola in the No. 10 car.

NABC Recycled Rides® is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides® program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council® have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides® presentation include Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Faulkner Hyundai, Faulkner Chevy, NAPA, LKQ, Keystone, H&F Tire, Patriot Towing, Fred Beans Automotive Group, Copart and S&C Recon & Auto.