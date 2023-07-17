$10 Grandstand Admission on 90’s Night Sponsored by t.p. Trailers and Truck Equipment Saturday at Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway will be taking a trip back in time with a 90’s night celebration this Saturday night in a race program sponsored by T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, Pa.

The highlight of the night will be the roll back of the grandstand admission to 1990’s pricing, as fans will pay just $10 for a complete night of NASCAR Modified and Sportsman competition.

The program on Saturday July 22 will be a three-division program featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

Saturday night will also feature the fourth Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing. The first three have turned out to be very popular so far this season!

T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman competitors are being challenged on 90’s night, with a $500 bonus put up by Gilmore Motorsports and Hoffman Speed Supplies. Teams are being challenged to use a 1990’s era right side pan hard bar suspension set-up on their race car, and the first car across the finish in the July 22 Sportsman feature will receive the bonus. Drivers must sign up prior to the evening’s race program to be eligible for the bonus.

Grandstand admission is $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, Pa., a major sponsor at Grandview Speedway, will be the official race event sponsor this Saturday night. Representatives from T.P. Trailers will be on hand on Saturday to answer any questions customers may have, and will have a display trailer set up in the grandstand paddock area in turn one for everyone to check out.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment owned and operated by the Perkins family, feels that their business has gained great exposure through their relationship with Grandview Speedway, with the result being increased support for their business by the racers and fans.

Once again for the 2023 season, the 358 Modified and Sportsman divisions are known as the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, and race for bonus money on every one of the weekly Saturday night race programs provided by T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment.

Each week the T.P. Trailer Modified feature winner gets a $300 bonus, while the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman winner receives a $200 bonus. This is all provided the winning car has the proper TP decals displayed on both sides of the car or no bonus money is paid.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment sells trailers and always has over 100 trailers in stock. Stop by and get the best trailer for you! They have trailers to haul your race car as well as trailers for cargo, freight, equipment, motorcycles, cars, ATV's, landscaping supplies and more.

Also ground containers are for sale or rent including 3 door storage containers or custom office and storage ground level units. T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment has a full array of trailers that can be customized to suit your needs.

T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment also repairs, inspects, installs, and customizes trucks and trailers. They provide DOT and PA state inspections, heavy duty truck welding and fabrication and computer diagnostic testing on engines and transmissions, wheel alignments and all general repairs.

At T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment they not only have trailers you can purchase but trailers you can rent too. Whether you are moving, going on vacation, or sending a child off to college, they offer a variety of trailers to suit your needs. Contact the rental department at 800.255.0666 for availability.

If you visit them today, you will find a staff of knowledgeable people who will be ready to answer your questions and help you with all your truck and trailer needs. T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment is located at 703 West Ridge Pike, Limerick, Pa. 19468. The telephone number is 800.255.0666 or visit them on the web at www.tptrailersinc.com

Craig Von Dohren remains on top of the T.P. Trailer Modified point standings after a very close second place finish last Saturday night to feature winner Mike Gular, while Brett Kressley holds down the number two spot in points after he scored a third place feature finish.

Jeff Strunk sits third in points following his seventh place feature run, while Doug Manmiller remains fourth in points after scoring a sixth place feature finish. Tim Buckwalter holds down fifth in the point standings after getting knocked out of the feature in a mishap and not finishing the feature race.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Craig Von Dohren – 3062, 2. Brett Kressley - 3001, 3. Jeff Strunk – 2809, 4. Doug Manmiller – 2514, 5. Tim Buckwalter - 2382, 6. Jared Umbenhauer – 2265, 7. Ryan Watt – 2229, 8. Mike Lisowski – 2187, 9. Ryan Grim – 2160, 10. Eddie Strada – 2083.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman had a rare scheduled night off last Saturday night, following a successful and competitive running of the 53rd annual Firecracker 40 Championship race on July 8, with Addison Meitzler scoring the popular victory.

Logan Watt is currently the point leader with one feature win and nine top ten finishes to date, while Brian Hirthler sits second in points also with one feature win and seven top ten finishes. Kyle Smith remains third in points also scoring one win and seven top ten placings, while Brett Gilmore sits fourth in points with a best finish of second and six top ten runs, and Cody Manmiller is fifth in points with a best finish of fifth and six top ten finishes.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 2680, 2. Brian Hirthler – 2387, 3. Kyle Smith – 2371, 4. Brett Gilmore – 2122, 5. Cody Manmiller – 2096, 6. Addison Meitzler – 2027, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 1963, 8. Ryan Graver – 1916, 9. Logan Bauman – 1791, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 1734.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be presenting a special event on Tuesday July 25, when the High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series will be arriving for a stand-alone 410 Sprint only program paying a Thunder on the Hill Series record $23,023 to the winner of the 40-lap feature!

Advance tickets for this event are available on TicketHoss, or tickets will be available at the track on race day. Adult general admission tickets (no reserved seating) will be $40, children 6-11 are $20, while ages 5 and under are admitted free. The pit fee will be $45 (no license is required) and sold only on race day at the pit gate. Rain date for this event is Wednesday, July 26.

Advanced ticket holders will be able to enter the grandstands at 4 pm. through the turn one gate, and general admission ticket windows and the main gate will open at 4:30 pm. with racing scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. - TRIVIA NIGHT - T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Saturday, July 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR