Perris Auto Speedway July 15th Factory Stocks, Young Gun Sprints and Senior Sprint Results

Results of the July 15th PASSCAR American Factory Stocks, PAS Young Gun Sprints and Senior Sprint races. Next up at The PAS will be this Saturday, July 22nd, when the PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds,a dnd IMCA Sport Compacts invade the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval.

PASSCAR American Factory Stock 20-Lap Main Event (with starting positions)

David Stites, Canyon Lake, CA (3rd) Austyn Jaramillo, Winchester, CA (7th) Kris Carnish, Menifee, CA (8th) Larry Well, Riverside, CA (1st) Peyton Griffin, Buena Park, CA (2nd) Ethan Kintop, Nuevo, CA (4th) Lanny Savage, Colton, CA (5th) Joseph Pack, Menifee, CA (6th)

David Stites winner of the Factory Stock main. Doug Allen photo.

PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars 20-Lap Main Event (with starting positions)

Blake Hendricks, Simi Valley, CA (1st) Elexa Herrera, New Cayuma, CA (4th) Cash Culp, Apple Valley, CA (3rd) Stevie Rogers, Apple Valley, CA (2nd) Brandon Nelson, Arroyo Grande, CA (5th

Blake Hendricks won his third Young Guns main of 2023. Doug Allen photo.

PAS Senior Sprint Car 20-Lap Main Event (with starting position)

Ed Schwarz, Santa Fe Springs, CA (1st)

Ed Schwarz took home the Senior Sprint trophy on his 69th birthday. Doug Allen photo.

Spectator gates for this coming Saturday’s PASSCAR/IMCA show at The PAS will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking.

Advanced tickets for every race at The PAS are available until noon on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. The address is 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

