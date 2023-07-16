Crayon 301 Postponed to Monday

Due to inclement weather, officials have announced that today’s Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed until 12 p.m. ET on Monday. Spectator gates and the Fan Zone will open at 10 a.m.

For fans at the speedway, today’s Trackside Live and Wicked Good Live auction will begin at 11 a.m. at The Groove.

The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee will be in effect for Crayon 301 ticketholders and Track Pass holders unable to attend the rescheduled races on Monday. Fans with unscanned Sunday tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race during the next calendar year. Details can be found at www.nhms.com.

Television networks for Monday’s Crayon 301 remain unchanged, with the action scheduled to be broadcast on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For the latest schedules and updates, follow New Hampshire Motor Speedway social media or visit www.nhms.com.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.​​​​​​​

NHMS PR