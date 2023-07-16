Borst, Langley Are Victors in Saturday Late Model Doubles at South Boston Speedway

Jacob Borst scored a breakthrough win and Carter Langley was awarded his seventh win of the season in the twin 70-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division that highlighted Saturday night’s Billy’s A/C Service Night Race at South Boston Speedway.



Borst’s win in the first of the two 70-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division was his first victory of the season at South Boston Speedway.



“I feel like we’ve had a monkey on our backs all season,” the Elon, North Carolina resident remarked. “The first win of the year is the hardest one to get. We’ve tried a lot of new stuff throughout the year, and we’ve struggled a little bit with it and luck hasn’t played out for us until tonight.”



Langley’s win in the night’s second 70-lap race resulted from the disqualification of apparent race winner Landon Huffman. Huffman had edged Langley and Borst by less than a second to secure what would have been his first career win at the .4-mile oval.



After the race, Langley’s team protested Huffman’s car, citing the shock absorbers on the car. Track officials found the shocks on the number 22 car driven by Huffman did not conform to NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division rules.



As a result, Huffman was disqualified, and Langley was declared the race winner. Huffman was also stripped of his apparent runner-up finish to Borst in the first 70-lap race.



The number 22 team cited it was an oversight as the shocks were approved for non-NASCAR competition.



“I’ll take wins as they come,” Langley said with a smile. “They are not easy to get, so you take as many as you can when you can.”



It was a tough race for Langley who needed treatment by medical staff after the race to help him overcome the effects of the hot, humid weather and exhaust fumes that got into the car.



“I got into the backstretch wall, and it knocked the exhaust in and let some fumes into the car,” the Zebulon, North Carolina resident explained. “I really wasn’t feeling well after the race.”



With the disqualification of Huffman, Langley was credited with a runner-up finish behind Borst in the opening race. Bruce Anderson of South Boston, Virginia finished third, Justin Hicks finished fourth and six-time South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia finished fifth after his car was heavily damaged in a multi-car mishap on the fourth lap of the race that also involved Langley. Langley’s car sustained only minor damage.



In the nightcap, Borst finished second behind Langley with Hicks taking third place. Sellers finished fourth driving his back-up car and Camden Gullie of Durham, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers.



Borst led 35 laps of the first 70-lap race and Langley led the first 43 laps of the second race.



It was a good points night for Langley. He entered the twinbill with a four-point lead over Sellers, and by finishing three positions ahead of Sellers in both races, Langley has padded his lead in the quest for the track title.



Crews, Barnes Split Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division Twinbill

Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia and last season’s division champion, Kyle Barnes of Kyle Barnes of Draper, Virginia split wins in the twin 30-lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division races Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.



Crews’ win was his third victory of the season at South Boston Speedway and Barnes’ win was his second win of the season here.



The division has seen have been six different winners in the 10 races run this far this season.



In the first race, Crews took the lead from pole winner Bob Davis of Thaxton, Virginia on the ninth lap and edged runner-up Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia by 2.735 seconds in a 12-lap sprint to the finish that followed the final caution period.



Carter Russo of Rougemont, North Carolina, Davis, and Barnes completed the top five finishers.



In the nightcap, Barnes edged Russo in a two-lap dash to the finish that followed the last of the race’s three caution periods to earn his second win of the season at South Boston Speedway.



Zach Peregoy of Clarksville, Virginia, Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and Ross Mountcasel of Crewe, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.



Barnes led 28 laps of the 30-lap race.



Johnny Layne Takes Win In 25-Lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division Race

Two-time former division champion Johnny Layne of Halifax, Virginia held off last year’s division champion Scott Phillips of Halifax, Virginia to win the 25-lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division race Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.



Layne has now won five of the eight races run in the division this season at South Boston Speedway.



Caleb Sanford finished third, followed by Andrew Turner and Zach Reaves of Danville, Virginia.



Andrea Ruotolo Tops Field In The 20-Lap Virginia State Police Heat Hornets Division

Andrea Ruotolo of South Boston, Virginia captured his second win of the season in Saturday night’s 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



Ruotolo took the lead from Landon Milam of Keeling, Virginia on a restart with three laps to go and edged Jason DeCarlo of Chase City, Virginia by .579-second to earn the win.



Steven Layne of Halifax, Virginia finished third with D.J. Moser of Ringgold, Virginia and Dillon Davis of Nathalie, Virginia completing the top five finishers.



There have been five different winners in the eight races held in the division this season.



Johnson, Lawson Are Winners In 20-Lap East Coast Ford Flathead Racing Association Race

Johnny Johnson of Tobaccoville, North Carolina won the Modified Division trophy and Wayne Lawson of Indian Valley, Virginia took home the Sportsman Division winner’s trophy in the 20-lap race for the regional touring East Coast Ford Flathead Racing Association Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.



Johnson was the overall race winner.



Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR racing will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, June 17 with the Davenport Energy Race Night.



Twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division will headline the night’s racing action. Also scheduled are a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



Frontstretch spectator gates open at 3:20 p.m. Practice will start at 3:30 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $12 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $12 each at the gate on race day.



The latest news and updates for fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

