Quick Results From Grandview Speedway - July 15, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman along with the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, July 22 will include qualifying events leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature, and the Vintage cars will run a 15-lap main event.

It will be 90’s night, and the highlight of the night will be the roll back of the grandstand admission to 1990’s pricing, as fans will pay just $10 for a complete night of NASCAR Modified and Sportsman competition.

Grandstand admission is $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be presenting a special event on Tuesday July 25, when the High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series, which was created by and is run by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, will be arriving for a stand-alone 410 Sprint only program paying $23, 023 to the winner!

Advance tickets for this event are available on TicketHoss, or at the track on race day. Adult general admission tickets (no reserved seating) will be $40, children 6-11 are $20, while ages 5 and under are admitted free. The pit fee will be $45, and sold only on race day at the pit gate.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): MIKE GULAR, Craig Von Dohren, Brett Kressley, Ray Swinehart, Jared Umbenhauer, Doug Manmiller, Jeff Strunk, Ryan Grim, Mike Lisowski, Jimmy Leiby, Kevin Graver Jr., Bobby Trapper Jr., Jesse Leiby, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Mark Kratz, Eric Biehn, Louden Reimert, Darrin Schuler, Tim Buckwalter, Ron Haring Jr., Craig Whitmoyer, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, Eric Kormann, Chris Esposito, John Willman, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Watt, DNS – Carroll Hine III

DID NOT QUALIFY: Ryan Beltz, Dave Dissinger, Nate Brinker, Brian Hirthler, Joe Funk, Logan Bauman, Lex Shive

MID-ATLANTIC SPRINT SERIES SPRINT CAR FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIAN CARBER, Buddy Schweibinz, Jeff Paulson, Aidan Borden, Tim Iulg, Phil Meisner Jr., Scott Frack, Dale Eggert, DJ Tanner, Tim Tanner Jr., Dylan Smith, Cory Hunsberger, Larry McVay, Jonathan Swift, Darren Cox, Kenny Laureno, David Luther, Ben Miklos, Dirk Rimrott, Keith Anderson, Ben Wisdo, Cory Cornell, Danny Buccafuscsa, Jon Brennfleck, Shelby Kelly

DID NOT QUALIFY: Cody West, RJ Panella

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. – T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Saturday, July 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 4 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm.

Saturday, August 5 – HALL OF FAME NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps, T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR