NWMT: Bonsignore Grabs Pole for New Hampshire Modified Race

Championship contender Justin Bonsignore, driver of the No. 51 Coastal Fiber Modified, during practice for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 27, 2022.

Justin Bonsignore, 3-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, secured the pole for Saturday night’s Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a fast lap of 29.321 seconds. The 35-year-old driver from Holtsville, NY, won the pole for the Loudon event for the third straight year.

In both 2021 and 2022, Bonsignore was unable to convert the top starting position into a win. Last year, he only led 2 laps and finished outside of the top 10 in 12th place. 2021 fared better for him, as he was out front for 63 of the 100 laps, but a late caution found him shuffled back.

Bonsignore has won at Loudon before– in 2016, he started 9th, but quickly drove to the lead and dominated, leading the final 29 laps of the race.

Lining up next to Bonsignore on the outside pole will be Anthony Nocella. Nocella has not started better than 6th this season prior to Saturday’s race. His only career win in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour came in this exact race last year, as he executed a last-lap pass to win for the first time in the series last summer.

6-time NWMT champion Doug Coby, 4-time winner of the Loudon event, will roll off the grid for Saturday’s race in third. Coby won earlier this season at Monadnock and currently sits in third in the points standings.

Ron Silk, who leads the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour points standings and has won the last 2 races in the series, starts in fourth place. Silk has won at Loudon three times in his career, most recently in 2019.

Austin Beers starts in fifth, and NASCAR Cup Series Driver for Spire Motorsports Corey LaJoie will start in the sixth position. The last time LaJoie raced in the NWMT, he won. The 31-year-old dominated at Martinsville and led 110 of 200 laps to score the victory.

Closing out the top 10 are Ronnie Williams, Tommy Catalano, Eric Goodale, and Tyler Rypkema.

Besides LaJoie, two other NASCAR National Series drivers are competing in Saturday’s race. Patrick Emerling will pull double duty by running the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the afternoon, where he starts 28th for Emerling-Gase Motorsports. In the modified race, he will start 11th. Emerling is a former NWMT winner, and finished second in the 2021 championship points.

Bryan Dauzat runs part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for FDNY Racing, often running the superspeedway races. He scored a top 10 in the series at Talladega in 2018. Dauzat starts Saturday’s NWMT race in 27th in his third start of the season, and will look to finish a race for the first time this year.

Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race will go green at 6 PM Eastern on FloRacing. The race is 100 laps and 100 miles long, and is the ninth race on the NWMT schedule in 2023.